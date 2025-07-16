Zimbabwe: Harare Welcomes Pulitzer-Winning Playwright for Intensive Writing Program

Six Zimbabwean playwrights are honing their craft under the tutelage of two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, hosted by Almasi Collaborative Arts in partnership with the Zimbabwe German Society.

The American playwright, known for her powerful works like "Sweat" and "Ruined," is leading an intensive "Re-Write Masterclass" in Harare from the 5th to 19th of July.

In a statement, Almasi Collaborative Arts said playwrights Amanda Ranganawa (Mutare), Batsirai Chigama (Harare), Kingsley Chinhanu (Mutare), Philani Nyoni (Bulawayo), Rudo Mutangadura (Harare) and Tatenda Mutyambizi (Harare), are set to go through a rigorous process of refining their plays.

"This intensive masterclass led by incomparable two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, arguably the most decorated playwright of our time, will equip six Zimbabwean writers with advanced skills to define robust narratives on the page and thus create impactful works ready for the global stage.

"The six playwrights are further developing their plays to the level of professional works with the expert facilitation of Ms. Nottage," reads the statement.

Lynn Nottage's Masterclass will showcase this Saturday, free for public viewing of new works by Zimbabwean playwrights.

"As a key program in Almasi's inaugural Africa Voices Now! A Festival of New African Plays, this Masterclass is geared to provide invaluable skills into the craft of re-writing as a crucial development tool and a platform for selected plays to be further honed before showcase at the festival.

"The Masterclass enables Almasi to usher in a new era of dramatic making where we facilitate the cross-cultural exchange between world-renowned professionals and local practitioners".