South Africa: Presidency Condemns DA's 'Latest Effort to Embarrass' Special Envoy Mcebisi Jonas

Ramaphosa's spokesperson said, 'The DA is trying cheaply but dangerously to exploit a critical engagement between South Africa and the United States to protest President Ramaphosa's removal of Mr Andrew Whitfield.'

The Presidency has hit back at the Democratic Alliance (DA) for what it calls "disinformation" and "harassment" targeting President Ramaphosa's special envoy to the US, Mcebisi Jonas.

"The Democratic Alliance's latest effort to embarrass President Ramaphosa's Special Envoy to North America, Mr Jonas Mcebisi, involves claims -- in the DA's framing -- that the United States has rejected Mr Jonas's 'credentials' and that Mr Jonas is therefore unable to perform his role as special envoy.

"The DA seeks to add sensationalism to its claim by suggesting President Ramaphosa and Mr Jonas face a crisis in view of the United States' pending implementation of trade tariffs announced several days ago by President Donald Trump.

"The facts around this matter include the reality that special envoys do not present diplomatic credentials to host countries in the way designated heads of mission or other diplomats are," said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya in a statement on Tuesday, 15 July.

Magwenya's statement comes after the DA claimed Ramaphosa had for months been concealing...