South Africa: Mchunu Keeps ANC Job Despite Being Kicked Out As Police Minister

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says Senzo Mchunu can keep his ANC positions and parliament seat despite being placed on leave as minister.

Mbalula says Mchunu was only suspended as minister, not as MP, and must continue attending parliamentary sessions and ANC meetings.

Despite being placed on a leave of absence, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu is still expected to continue and fulfil his parliamentary duties as a Member of Parliament.

His party, the ANC, is also expecting him to continue serving as a member of the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Working Committee (NWC).

This was made clear by ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday at a press conference at Luthuli House.

Mbalula said Mchunu remains a Member of Parliament and is expected to continue attending parliamentary sessions.

He said Mchunu was only suspended as minister and not as a Member of Parliament.

Mbalula also said that the leave of absence does not affect his position as a member of the ANC NEC and NWC.

"He was supposed to have attended the NWC meeting yesterday (Monday), but he sent an apology. I told him that we need to have a sit-down and explain these things because his absence from the NWC is not beneficial," said Mbalula.

Speaking to the media about the outcome of the NWC meeting at the party headquarters, Luthuli House in Johannesburg, Mbalula dismissed speculation that Mchunu has met the party's disciplinary or integrity committees.

He said Mchunu will meet with the integrity committee at an appropriate time.

"So, the question of meeting him and engaging in organisational processes, including the interpretation of the commission, will be done soon," he said.

Mbalula said the NWC discusses issues relating to Mchunu, but not him as a person.

"The NWC discussed those issues and the allegations against him," he said.

Mbalula said the party supported the decision taken by Ramaphosa on the matter.

He said Ramaphosa's move to place Mchunu on a leave of absence was good and also described it as a proactive and considered measure.

Mbalula said Ramaphosa was in Brazil when KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi held that press briefing and made those allegations.

He said in response to the allegations, the president appointed a judicial commission of inquiry within five days.

"That commission has extraordinary powers, which means underlying powers, even more powerful than the Zondo Commission," he said.

Mbalula said Ramaphosa indicated that some of the recommendations within a segment of three months must lead to action, which is something that has never happened before.

Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu received payments from a corruption suspect.

Mkhwanazi also accused him of having played a role in breaking up a team investigating killings that protected politically connected people.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe as Acting Minister of Police with immediate effect, until Professor Firoz Cachalia takes over at the start of August.