South Africa: Formula One Could Return to South Africa in Months

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie says Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit could be ready to host Formula One races in just four to six months.

Big sponsors like MTN, MultiChoice and Heineken are backing a R177-million upgrade plan while the government promises not to pay for upgrades.

Formula One fans in South Africa might finally get their wish - and it could happen sooner than expected.

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie is pushing hard to bring F1 back to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand, and things are looking promising.

In his budget speech to Parliament on Tuesday, McKenzie said his department would get R6.3-billion in 2025/26, with R1.2-billion set aside for sport. But the real boost for F1 is coming from private sponsors.

F1 hasn't been held in South Africa since 1993. But the international motorsport body, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, has just approved Kyalami's upgrade plans to meet the required Grade 1 status for hosting F1 races.

The upgrades are expected to cost about R177-million, but McKenzie made it clear: "Government will not be expected to pay."

Big-name sponsors like MTN, MultiChoice and Heineken are backing the dream, along with billionaire Johann Rupert and track owner Toby Venter. McKenzie said Rupert even told him: "Scream for help if all else fails."

The minister, speaking in Cape Town, said the track could be ready in as little as four to six months. The design work is being handled by the UK's Apex Circuit Design - the same company behind Miami's F1 track.

The upgrades won't change Kyalami's 4.522km layout, but will focus on safety improvements like better barriers, fencing and drainage.

The track has a long history in F1, having hosted 21 Grand Prix races between 1967 and 1993. But political issues during apartheid saw a break from 1986 to 1991, and since 1993, Africa has had no F1 race.

McKenzie says it's time that changed.

"It can't be called a world championship if it misses an entire continent," he said. "We hosted the best World Cup in 2010. Why should we stop now?"

He also confirmed a crucial meeting with F1 bosses is happening this month, with sponsors present.

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has long called for the sport to return to South Africa, and fans may finally get to see him, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri race at Kyalami soon.

McKenzie says South Africa is already at "step six" of a ten-step process with the FIA, and he's confident it will all be done well before the FIA's three-year deadline.