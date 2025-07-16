Namibia: Khomas Suicide Task Force Pleads for Public Support Amid Funding Crisis

The Khomas Suicide Prevention Task Force (KSPT) is calling for public support as funding challenges threaten its efforts to curb suicide in the region.

This follows the recent Khomas state of the region address which highlighted the work of the task force.

The task force was established in 2020 to create awareness of suicide and education, as well as to implement preventive interventions.

The task force comprises 25 members, including representatives from the Ministry of Health and Social Services and the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs, among others.

Health ministry social worker and task force chairperson Tuhafeni Talia says the entity is experiencing is enduring funding obstacles, with its only sponsorship being from Debmarine Namibia which helps with the printing of materials.

"When it comes to prevention, it is not only for individuals or ministries, but for everybody. Everybody has a role to play and we are appealing to the public who are willing, to support us," she says.

She says the task force needs laptops, projectors and other items like gazebos, chairs and tables.

"We are really in need of funds or sponsorship," Talia says.

As the task force's custodian, health ministry spokesperson Walters Kamaya says the ministry faces financial challenges, which limits funds allocated to regional task forces.

"The main challenge we have is funding. The regional budgets are limited, crippling the regions, Khomas included, in the execution of their activities," Kamaya says.

He says when funds are made available through donations, the ministry ensures all regions have information, education and communication materials for awareness and the sensitisation of communities.