Ethiopian Smoothly Progressing Toward Vision 2035

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopian Airlines has announced that its "Vision 2035" strategy is well underway in increasing destinations, acquiring modern aircrafts and enhancing operational efficiency.

In a recent interview with the national news agency, Ethiopian Airlines CEO Mesfin Tasew elaborated on the company's strategic priorities. He stated that the company is implementing its strategic roadmap dubbed "Vision 2035," anchoring fast profitable growth at forefront.

According to Mesfin, this will be achieved through "expanding networks, increasing destinations, possessing modern and new airplanes, and enhancing operation."

In line with this strategic direction, the airline has consistently opened new routes. Recently, it launched services to four new destinations: Sharjah (UAE), Hyderabad (India), Porto (Portugal), and Hanoi (Vietnam), as confirmed by Mesfin.

He further noted that "opening new routes, in addition to increasing frequencies of flights is part of the airlines' growth strategy."

When questioned about boosting joint ventures, Mesfin affirmed the company's openness to new business opportunities, provided they are supported by thorough market analysis and feasibility studies.

"We always keep our eyes open to look for opportunities to form additional JVs. Several countries have requested us to assist them in establishing their national flag carriers. But we normally conduct a feasibility study before we embark on such initiatives," he explained.

"At this time, there is no matured plan, but we continuously evaluate to see if opportunities come," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ethiopian Airlines has approximately 120 aircraft on order from both Boeing and Airbus, including 787, 777, 737, and A350 models. The CEO mentioned that "Last month, the airlines has received two Boeing 737 aircrafts and continues receiving as per the agreement thereby enhancing its fleet."

The airline is also actively considering further fleet expansion, particularly for its regional routes. It is currently evaluating plans to place additional orders for regional airplanes and is collaborating with four other airlines.

On the other hand, the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa posted yesterday on its official X account that Ambassador Ervin Massinga met with Ethiopian Airlines CEO Mesfin. Their discussion covered a range of topics, including the airline's significant order for Boeing aircraft.

The embassy stated that the order aims to powering the Ethiopian's Vision 2035 while strengthening the economic and people to people ties between the two countries, and described the cooperation in this sphere as a "milestone in deepening the partnership between Ethiopia and the U.S.."