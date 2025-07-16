Malawi: DPP Questions Chakwera Over Omission of Nominee in MEC Appointments

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has penned President Lazarus Chakwera, demanding an explanation over the exclusion of one of its nominees in the latest appointments to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

In a strongly worded letter signed by DPP Secretary General Peter Mukhito, the party expresses concern that out of the three names it submitted for consideration, only two were appointed.

According to the letter, while Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano and Caroline Nfune made it onto the commission, the party's third nominee, Mackford Somanje, was mysteriously left out without any official communication or justification.

"This raises serious questions about transparency and fairness in the appointment process, especially considering that all three names were submitted in good faith, in line with the law," reads part of Mukhito's letter.

The appointments come in the wake of the expiry of the previous commissioners' contracts, prompting President Chakwera to reconstitute the electoral body in June, reappointing five commissioners.

The DPP's demand for clarification comes at a time when confidence in the electoral process is seen as crucial ahead of the 2025 general elections.

Political analysts say the development could stir tensions between the government and the opposition, particularly if it is perceived that partisan interests are influencing MEC's composition.

The DPP has since urged the president to provide a public explanation on the matter, warning that failure to do so could undermine trust in the independence and credibility of the electoral commission.

This isn't the first time MEC appointments have come under scrutiny -- and with elections looming, the stakes are higher than ever.