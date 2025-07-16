Malawi: Nico Group Inject K65 Million Sponsorship Towards Second Edition of the 'Investment School for Creative Arts' Initiative

The NICO Group, which includes NBS Bank and ERIS Properties, has injected a total of K65 million sponsoring towards the upcoming second edition of the Investment School for Creative Arts, scheduled for July 17-18 2025, at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi.

The session which is held in partnership with the Copyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA), is aimed at supporting the economic empowerment of creatives by ensuring that they are fully equipped with both legal and financial knowledge to protect and grow the value of their intellectual property.

Acting NICO Group, Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, Mbumba Mlia-Ndasauka expressed that the Group values supporting the creatives as they play a major role in the success of brands across the country.

She said, through various interactive sessions, creative professionals will gain practical insights on budgeting, saving, entrepreneurship, and long-term investing, delivered financial experts from NICO Group.

Mlia-Ndasauka added that, following the success of the inaugural edition in 2024, this year's programme will bring together a dynamic group of 50 Malawian creatives- including musicians, filmmakers, designers, and digital content creators- for two days of learning, networking as well as empowerment.

"At NICO Group, we believe in supporting all sectors of the economy, and the creative industry is full of untapped potential. This initiative is our way of investing in the future of Malawi's creative talent and helping them turn their art into lasting impact hence designed it to equip participants with with financial literacy, investments skills, and business acumen they need to sustainably grow their brands and careers," explained Mlia-Ndasauka.

The Investment School for Creative Arts falls under the One NICO Xpression initiative, which aims to promote arts and culture in Malawi, while also empowering creatives with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive environment.

It forms part of NICO's broader commitment to financial inclusion and empowerment, particularly among youth and underrepresented sectors.