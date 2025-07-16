Uganda: Love Has Built Buganda - Minister Kawuki Hails People's Loyalty to the Kabaka

The Minister for Local Government, Royal Visits, and Buganda Kingdom Affairs Outside Buganda, Joseph Kawuki, has applauded the unwavering loyalty and affection of the Kabaka's subjects, saying that it is this deep-seated love that has sustained and developed the Buganda Kingdom over the years.

Speaking at Bulange, Mengo, during a courtesy visit by the Kabaka's subjects from Busoga County and Ssabawaali Buikwe Sub-county, Minister Kawuki emphasised that the spirit of voluntary contribution (oluwalo) and commitment to royal programs is the very foundation upon which the Kingdom thrives.

"The dedication shown in serving the Kingdom, the enthusiasm for participating in different royal programs such as Oluwalo, payment of royal dues (Amakula), the Kabaka's birthday run, and other initiatives, are clear signs of the love upon which Buganda is built," Kawuki stated.

He commended the chiefs and local leaders for their continuous efforts in mobilising the people to take part in Kingdom activities aimed at improving livelihoods.

These include the Emmwanyi Terimba (Coffee Doesn't Lie) campaign, HIV/AIDS awareness efforts, promotion of vocational education, and broader socio-economic development initiatives.

The visit, which marks the second one by this group in 2025, saw a presentation of over shs 4 million in support of the Kingdom's programs.

Combined with their earlier contribution of shs 8 million in March, the two groups have now raised over shs 11 million, a testament to their commitment to Buganda's progress.

During the event, Jane Nakiyingi Bakalikirwa, the Kabaka's chief of Busoga County, expressed gratitude to the Kingdom for its support during her recent illness.

"I am steadily recovering, and even though my deputy has also been unwell, we have not relented. The work of the Kingdom continues, and we are committed to intensifying our mobilisation efforts," she said.

From Buikwe Sub-county, Chief Josephine Nanjebe shared that service delivery in her area has significantly improved since her last visit to Bulange in April. She highlighted advances in administrative operations and growing partnerships with local development organisations that are aiding the Kingdom's grassroots impact.

As the Kingdom prepares to mark 32 years since the coronation of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, Minister Kawuki called on all Baganda to participate actively in the commemorative events lined up.

He also advised the chiefs to maintain neutrality during this politically charged period, but guide the population in choosing leaders who uphold the Kingdom's values and show respect for its institutions.

"Buganda is built on love, unity, and purpose. Let us remain welcoming, focused, and ensure that the leadership we choose at all levels reflects our heritage and aspirations," Kawuki urged.

The event at Bulange once again reflected the enduring bond between the Kabaka and his people, with unity and voluntary service continuing to anchor Buganda's cultural and socio-economic resurgence