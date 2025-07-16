Uganda: NRM's New Registrar Urges Peaceful Primaries As Luweero Gears for Elections

As the National Resistance Movement (NRM) prepares for its highly anticipated party primary elections slated for Thursday, July 17, the newly appointed Luweero District NRM Registrar, Osuman Basajjanakku Lubega, has issued a strong call for peace, transparency, and integrity throughout the electoral process.

Lubega made the remarks during his first official engagement with NRM aspirants, following the suspension of his predecessor, David Kamugisha.

Kamugisha is currently under investigation for allegedly mismanaging Shs. 63 million earmarked for village-level youth elections.

In his address, Lubega emphasised the importance of conducting a peaceful and credible election, urging all candidates and their supporters to avoid any form of chaos or malpractice.

"Let us conduct this election in a peaceful, transparent, and timely manner. I assure you of fairness and integrity throughout the process," Lubega said.

He also appealed to voters to keep time and arrive early at polling stations to avoid being locked out during the reading of the voter register. Only those listed in the official NRM Yellow Book will be allowed to cast their votes.

Highlighting concerns about potential election fraud, Lubega called on candidates to deploy reliable and honest agents at polling stations.

"Get sober agents who are loyal, not those who can be bribed with small money to alter declaration forms. We need clean results from the villages to the sub-counties, and eventually to the district tally center where the final declaration will be made," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The NRM has officially concluded its campaign activities today, expressing confidence in its preparations for Thursday's polls.

Among the key contenders in Luweero District is Gaddafi Nasur, vying for the Katikamu North parliamentary seat, who expressed optimism about his chances.

"I have mobilised enough, and I look ahead to winning the elections," Nasur stated.

His rival, Ronald Ndawula, also remains confident, saying he has strong grassroots support.

"I have the ground in my control, and if the elections are conducted fairly, I am confident of victory," Ndawula said.

Faridah Nakalawa, an aspirant for the Luweero District Woman MP seat, echoed Lubega's call for calm.

"Elections come once every five years. We must maintain peace and avoid chaos," she urged her fellow contenders.

The party primaries are expected to set the tone for the 2026 general elections, and stakeholders across Luweero are hopeful that the process will be conducted peacefully and fairly.