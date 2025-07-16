Uganda: IGAD Member States Endorse Landmark Regional Sexual and Reproductive Health Strategy

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Member States have officially endorsed the IGAD Regional Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) Strategy -- a decisive move seen as a game-changer for public health in Eastern Africa.

The endorsement, announced at a high-level gathering graced by top regional and continental health leaders, signals a bold push to advance SRH policy implementation and integrate health programs across borders.

"This is a defining moment, an opportunity to align our shared ambitions with an actionable framework that addresses the region's most pressing SRH challenges," declared Dr. Charles Olaro, Director General of Health Services at Uganda's Ministry of Health. His words echoed the region's hunger for tangible progress rather than endless promises.

Dr. Hagos Debeb, the AUDA-NEPAD PMU Coordinator for A2DSRH, emphasised that "the development of a robust SRH Strategic Plan is not simply a technical exercise; it is an essential pillar for regional integration, human capital development, and sustainable growth. Sexual and reproductive health lies at the heart of inclusive development."

Dr. Debeb didn't hold back when highlighting IGAD's strides. "To date, it has successfully implemented 80% of its planned activities, making it the leading Regional Economic Community under this programme.

This is a commendable achievement that speaks volumes about IGAD's institutional strength, political will, and operational excellence," he added, putting a bright spotlight on progress that often goes unnoticed amid bureaucratic fog.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, not all voices were drenched in optimism. Dr. Abdullahi Ibrahim from Djibouti painted a sobering picture of on-the-ground challenges: "There are also gaps in laws and policies that make it difficult for girls to access reproductive health services.

Additionally, many girls in Djibouti have never attended school. This increases their risk of early and forced marriage, which leads to poverty and poor health."

Taking a more diplomatic but equally candid stance, Dr. Edith Namutebi from Uganda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for deeper cooperation.

"Though it's been decades, I'm genuinely glad that we're finally uniting as a region to advance this critical agenda. With concerted efforts, peer-to-peer encouragement, and regional review, what might seem like an impediment at a national level can often be quickly addressed through cooperation," she remarked.

Finally, IGAD Deputy Executive Secretary H.E. Mohamed Abdi Ware lauded the collective spirit and urged Member States not to let this momentum slip away.

With only five years left to meet several SDG targets, he stressed that bold action, sharper investments, and transformative partnerships must define the next chapter.

From poetic pledges to raw realities, this strategy signals a crucial shift. But whether it will stay a paper tiger or roar into action? Only time -- and the region's political will -- will tell.