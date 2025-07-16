Uganda: Museveni Flags Off Reconstruction Works for Salaama-Munyonyo Road

President Museveni has officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction of the Salaama-Munyonyo Road, a critical transport link in Kampala's road network.

The event, held at Takajunge Village in Salaama, marks a significant milestone in the government's infrastructure upgrade under the Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project (KCRRP).

The 8.1-kilometre stretch, being reconstructed by China Railway 18th Bureau Group Co. Ltd., also includes the redevelopment of Kulekaana Junction.

The broader goal is to ease urban mobility, enhance access to essential services, and drive Kampala's transformation into a modern city.

Speaking at the event, President Museveni--who was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports,Janet Kataaha Museveni--welcomed the progress but cautioned against viewing infrastructure development as an end in itself.

"We're happy to inspect this Salaama Road, which is part of a bigger project that will increase Kampala's tarmac road coverage to over 900 km out of 1,200 km," he said.

"This is a good effort, but as I keep telling you, you don't sleep on tarmac roads; you sleep in your houses. Roads are part of development, but we must emphasize wealth creation and household income."

Wealth Creation at the Core

The president used the opportunity to underscore his government's continued focus on poverty eradication and economic empowerment at the grassroots.

He spotlighted Mrs. Fausta Nalweyiso of Kibumbiro in Busega, whose piggery business--supported under the Parish Development Model (PDM)--he praised as a model for transforming households.

"That's what we would like to see in all homesteads. When we talk about transforming society, this is what we mean," Museveni said.

He further reiterated that wealth creation empowers individuals to take charge of their lives before depending on state support.

Citing Uganda's evolution through previous programs like Entandikwa, NAADS, and Operation Wealth Creation, the president highlighted PDM and Emyooga as current vehicles driving direct citizen empowerment.

He explained the transition from centrally managed to community-based initiatives, attributing it to the need for efficiency and accessibility.

"It was a big debate in Cabinet, but I stood my ground. I'm very happy to hear that the PDM is starting to pick up and doing very well," he noted.

At the same time, the President acknowledged complaints surrounding PDM implementation, including allegations of fund mismanagement.

He pledged to investigate these issues and floated the idea of a separate funding package specifically for local leaders at the parish level to avoid competition over community allocations.

"I don't want to see our leaders, or even those from other political parties, fighting over the 100 million shillings meant for the people. We shall add money for the parish, with additional funding for the leaders."

Targeted Urban Interventions

Museveni also revealed plans to initiate dedicated programs for urban youth, acknowledging that their economic struggles differ from those in rural areas and require tailored solutions.

In his address, the president didn't shy away from political critique, blaming urban voters for electing opposition politicians who, in his view, fail to advocate for community development.

"The problem you have in this town is electing opposition politicians who don't help you. They don't follow up. I have not had a meeting with your MPs. I don't even know them," Museveni said, giving the example of Busega Market's poor road access.

"I had to go there myself. Why should people elect MPs who don't help them?"

He called on voters to hold their leaders accountable and ensure their elected representatives actively advocate for local development priorities.

Progress Under KCRRP

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki provided a detailed update on the KCRRP's progress. She revealed that since the program's launch on December 5, 2022, 32.9 km out of the planned 86.9 km of roads--representing 37.93%--have been completed.

"The key roads already delivered under this program include Old Mubende, Kigala, Kabega, Wamala, Muteesa I, Luwafu, Kayemba, Muzito, Suuna II, and Masiro roads," Buzeki said.

She also noted that government plans to invest shs 550 billion in the continued upgrading of an additional 85 km of city roads over the next three years--a move expected to significantly boost business, access, and inclusion in Kampala.

Political and Community Support

Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, reaffirmed the government's commitment to modernising Kampala's road infrastructure and improving service delivery.

Local NRM leaders present at the event, including Makindye Division Chairperson Lukyamuzi Kakooza, lauded the project's timing, noting that the deteriorated state of Salaama Road had become a major political talking point used by opposition leaders to criticise the government.

"This road up to Kiruddu National Referral Hospital had become a national issue, with the opposition using it to criticize the government for endangering the lives of patients," Kakooza remarked.

Other key government and party officials in attendance included Hon. Balaam Barugahara, Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs;Rosemary Sseninde, NRM Director for Mobilization; Kampala RCC Ms. Asiimwe Jane Muhindo; and Presidential Advisor for Kampala Ms. Sarah Kanyike. District chairpersons from Kampala and its surrounding areas also graced the occasion.

With a completion deadline set for December 31, 2025, the Salaama-Munyonyo road project is expected to ease access to major health facilities, reduce transport costs, and contribute to a more connected and economically vibrant Kampala.