Zimbabwe: Zim Referee Brighton Chimene to Officiate At CHAN

Zimbabwe top referee, Brighton Chimene, has been selected as one of the match officials at the 2024 CHAN tournament, scheduled to be played next month.

The tournament will be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda and will run from the 2nd to the 30th of August.

Chimene is one of the 75 selected referees to serve at the tournament.

CHAN call-up marks Chimene's second major tournament this year, the first one being the AFCON boys under 17 three months ago.

Aged 35, Chimene was elevated to be an Elite B class on the FIFA panel early this year, making himself eligible for major CAF tournaments.

The four-time Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Referee of the Year is now one level lower to officiate at the FIFA World Cup.