Zimbabwe: Zim Referee Brighton Chimene to Officiate At CHAN

16 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe top referee, Brighton Chimene, has been selected as one of the match officials at the 2024 CHAN tournament, scheduled to be played next month.

The tournament will be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda and will run from the 2nd to the 30th of August.

Chimene is one of the 75 selected referees to serve at the tournament.

CHAN call-up marks Chimene's second major tournament this year, the first one being the AFCON boys under 17 three months ago.

Aged 35, Chimene was elevated to be an Elite B class on the FIFA panel early this year, making himself eligible for major CAF tournaments.

The four-time Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Referee of the Year is now one level lower to officiate at the FIFA World Cup.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.