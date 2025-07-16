Zimbabwe: ZAA Invites Global Diaspora to Annual Gathering in Harare

The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) proudly announces its flagship ZAA Global Diaspora Forum & Awards Gala, set to take place from 29-30 August 2025 at the prestigious Hyatt Regency Hotel in Harare.

This highly anticipated event, organised by the Destiny Media Group, will bring together Zimbabweans from across the world for two days of connection, collaboration, celebration, and impact.

Now in its milestone edition, the ZAA Global Diaspora Gathering serves as a bridge between Zimbabwe's thriving diaspora and the motherland. With representation from Canada, the UK, USA, Australia, South Africa, UAE and beyond, the gathering is a vibrant homecoming and a rallying call to build the Zimbabwean dream--together.

Why the Diaspora Should Attend

A Powerful Homecoming Moment

For many, this is more than an event--it is a return to one's roots. The Harare gathering offers a moment to reconnect with home, reignite your Zimbabwean identity, and be part of the national conversation.

Celebrate Diaspora Excellence

The ZAA Global Awards Gala will honour outstanding Zimbabweans from around the world who are making remarkable strides in business, arts, philanthropy, innovation, and leadership. It's a night of glamour, pride, and powerful inspiration.

Launch of The Zimbabwean Dream

Founder Conrad Mwanza will officially launch his new book, The Zimbabwean Dream, capturing the vision of a united, prosperous, and globally connected Zimbabwe. The book is a call to action for the diaspora to shape the country's future.

High-Level Diaspora Forum

The forum on Day 1 will feature engaging panels, investment showcases, and policy discussions, bringing together thought leaders, entrepreneurs, government representatives, and development partners to explore diaspora-led development.

Network. Invest. Inspire.

Whether you're looking to invest back home, build new partnerships, or simply connect with like-minded Zimbabweans, the ZAA Diaspora Gathering offers unmatched networking opportunities.

Celebrate Where It All Began

Harare, the heartbeat of the nation, will serve as the backdrop for this iconic event--reminding us all that no matter where we are in the world, home is where the heart is.

For media inquiries, partnerships, or to confirm attendance, please contact info@zimachievers.org or visit www.zimachievers.org.