Nigeria: Too Early to Judge Tinubu's Govt - Foursquare Church

Lagos — The General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Rev. Sam Aboyeji, has cautioned political actors against turning social gatherings into campaign grounds ahead of the 2027 elections, stressing that it is too early to assess President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

Speaking during a press conference to unveil activities marking the church's 70th anniversary celebration, Rev. Aboyeji described premature political campaigns as a major distraction for the ruling government, urging leaders to focus instead on addressing the country's mounting security and economic challenges.

"We should allow the government to work and not be distracted by early politicking," Aboyeji said. "The challenges Nigerians are facing require total focus and urgent solutions, not premature campaigns."

The press briefing was held at the church's national headquarters in Yaba, Lagos, where the cleric was joined by other leaders and members of the platinum jubilee planning committee. Themed "70 Years of a Complete Gospel," the weeklong celebration is scheduled for July 21-27, 2025.

Rev. Aboyeji noted that the anniversary commemorates seven decades of spiritual impact and humanitarian service by the Yaba church, which serves as the national headquarters of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria.

"Our focus goes beyond spiritual revival," he said. "We are marking this milestone with impactful outreach through medical missions, soul-lifting musical events, youth-targeted programmes, and robust community service."

With over 5,000 branches across Nigeria, Aboyeji reiterated the church's commitment to deepening its societal impact and expanding its reach through practical expressions of faith.

The anniversary will also serve as a homecoming for past members and an opportunity to recognize key contributors to the church's growth both locally and in the diaspora.

Elder Kehinde Lawanson, Chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee, unveiled a line-up of activities, including a colour parade, inter-school quiz competition, colloquium, praise night, youth event tagged Special Blast (Youth Connect), an awards/gala night, and a grand finale on July 27.

The church's leadership said the celebration will not only honour its heritage but also inspire future generations to remain rooted in faith and service.