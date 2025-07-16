Liberia: EPA, Partners Kick Off New Waste-to-Wealth Initiative

In an innovative move to tackle Liberia's growing waste management challenges, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in partnership with the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC), the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA), and Community-Based Enterprises (CBEs), launched the Solid Waste Management Transformative Pilot Project at Jorkpen Town Market over the weekend.

Funded by Canada's Novasphere program and aligned with Liberia's commitments under the Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) Climate Action framework, this pilot initiative is designed not only to improve sanitation but also to convert urban waste into economic opportunities--turning trash into treasure while fostering climate resilience.

Speaking at the launch, EPA's project lead Christopher Godlove emphasized the transformative potential of the project. "When I return in two or three years, I want to see this facility still standing as a guiding light for how waste can be better managed in Monrovia," Godlove said. "This is not just about building infrastructure. We must develop a viable business model and prioritize long-term maintenance to ensure sustainability."

Godlove highlighted the critical role of Community-Based Enterprises in the project's success, noting, "We rely on the expertise of these grassroots organizations to make business out of waste. They will be key in building a circular economy where waste is turned into usable products and services."

The pilot project's core infrastructure, currently under construction by local firm Vintage Group of Companies, will feature composting facilities and improved solid waste collection systems. The construction phase is expected to take between three to four months, setting the stage for operational activities that can demonstrate sustainable waste management practices.

Representing Canada and the MRV Climate Action Solid Waste Team, Madam Vermon Sangah Lloyd described the initiative as a crucial step toward national resilience and sustainability. "Waste management is a national priority," Lloyd said. "This facility will serve as a model for future interventions, and we trust that the contractor will meet the high expectations placed on them."

Lloyd pointed to a comprehensive baseline study conducted across four Monrovia markets, revealing that nearly 90 kilograms of organic waste is produced daily. "We have the raw material for composting, for building soil, and for generating value from waste," she added, underscoring the economic and environmental opportunity embedded in urban refuse.

Deputy Mayor of Monrovia, Jones N. Williams, spoke to the personal and communal importance of the project. "This initiative is about the women and men who make sacrifices every day in our informal markets," he said. "Many of these families, including my own, depend on these markets for their livelihoods. I want to thank the market women and the Liberia Marketing Association for safeguarding the site from political encroachment and ensuring that this project remains in Jorkpen Town."

EPA Deputy Executive Director Dweh Siehwloh Boley issued a call for community responsibility and stewardship. "Even the best facility is useless without proper care," he warned. "We need community ownership and accountability to sustain this project beyond construction."

LMA President Elizabeth Sambolah seized the opportunity to challenge public misconceptions blaming market women for urban filth. "We are part of the solution," Sambolah declared. "Our customers and community members must also be involved. We call for the inclusion of modern recycling technology, and we offer land to host composting or recycling machinery. If you bring the machines, we'll make sure everyone benefits."

Sambolah's remarks echoed a broader desire for inclusive urban development that embraces informal workers often excluded from planning processes, ensuring they share in the gains of modernization.

The Solid Waste Management Transformative Pilot Project is grounded in data and guided by a collaborative governance approach. Supported by Novasphere and Canada's climate finance mechanisms, it aims to become a replicable model for sustainable waste management not just in Monrovia, but across Liberia and potentially the West African region.

With Monrovia facing increasing pressure from rapid urbanization and public health concerns, this pilot project could mark a watershed moment in the city's fight against pollution, while showcasing how environmental projects can be designed, funded, and maintained through partnerships and innovation.

The initiative's stakeholders hope to demonstrate that with effective management, urban waste can shift from being a liability to a driver of economic development and environmental sustainability--building a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous Liberia.