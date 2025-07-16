Africa: Afell Applauds Govt for Signing AU Convention On Ending Violence Against Women

The Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) has commended the Government of Liberia for officially signing the African Union Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls, marking a critical step forward in addressing gender-based violence in the country.

While praising the move, AFELL is calling on the government to take the next essential steps: the swift ratification, domestication, and full implementation of the Convention. According to the association, these actions are urgently needed to confront the widespread violence that women and girls in Liberia continue to face--including the deeply entrenched practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

In a statement, AFELL emphasized that the ratification and enforcement of the AU Convention would not only strengthen Liberia's legal framework but also demonstrate the country's deliberate commitment to uphold international human rights standards and obligations as a responsible State Party.

Speaking on the significance of the move, Cllr. Bowoulo Taylor Kelley, First Vice President of AFELL, described the signing of the Convention as both "timely and necessary," noting that violence against women and girls in Liberia remains persistent and cuts across "every sector, culture, and socioeconomic background."

According to her, violence against women manifests in many forms, including physical, sexual, psychological, and economic abuse, often perpetrated by intimate partners. Other forms include early, child, and forced marriages, as well as Female Genital Mutilation (FGM)--a harmful practice deeply rooted in cultural traditions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Africa Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cllr. Taylor Kelley underscored that the signing of the instrument by the Liberian Government must set the stage for comprehensive reforms that will guarantee its implementation. She noted:

> "This is crucial because the instrument aims to address the root causes and drivers of violence against women and girls, strengthen legal and institutional mechanisms, and promote a culture of respect for human rights, gender equality, and the dignity of women and girls."

AFELL, a national nongovernmental and nonpolitical institution, was established and accredited on February 10, 1994, with a mandate to promote and protect the rights of women, girls, and indigent persons across Liberia. Over the years, it has been at the forefront of legal advocacy, awareness, and reform efforts geared toward achieving gender justice.

The institution is guided by its core values of independence, impartiality, transparency, and accountability, and it proudly operates under the motto: "Equal rights under the law."

As Liberia positions itself to ratify and implement the AU Convention, AFELL says it will continue to play an active role in advocacy, legal reform, and community engagement to ensure that the rights of women and girls are protected in both law and practice.