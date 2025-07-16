Uganda: Refugee-Led Initiative Equips 30,000 With Skills for Self-Reliance

More than 30,000 refugees in Kyangwali Refugee Settlement, Kikuube District, have acquired practical skills to support themselves, thanks to Planning for Tomorrow (P4T), a refugee-led organisation established in 2007.

The beneficiaries, including school-going children and dropouts, have trained in tailoring, carpentry, bakery, hairdressing, and other vocational disciplines. They have also received start-up capital to launch small businesses.

The programme, which also covers livelihood training, health awareness, feeding programmes and trauma counselling, was highlighted during the 18th anniversary celebration of P4T at the settlement.

Bienvenu Byamungu, the co-founder and global director of P4T, said the organisation helps refugees overcome barriers to employment.

"Most refugees face discrimination in the job market and lack academic qualifications. Skills training helps them become employable and self-reliant," he said.

He noted that the initiative has positively impacted both refugee and host communities.

"These refugees endure a lot, including food cuts. With these skills, many are now able to support themselves. The programme also targets host communities, and now they live in harmony," he said.

Byamungu appealed to international donors to invest more in refugee-led efforts.

"The dream to support refugees is big, but many organisations face funding gaps. We need donors willing to work with us," he said.

Daniel Ameny Khalid, the executive director of P4T, said some of the first trainees have started their own ventures and are hiring others.

"Refugees often employ fellow refugees. If many are skilled, they can become independent despite reduced food rations and donor support," he said.

Brian Larry, education advisor with the Altenburg Foundation UK, one of the organisation's funders, praised the impact made so far.

"There is real value for money. Refugees have shown what they can achieve. This approach should be scaled up in other settlements to promote long-term self-reliance," he said.

Planning for Tomorrow was formed by refugee youth in Kyangwali with a vision of creating change, offering hope, and empowering fellow refugees toward a better future.