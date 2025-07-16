Rwanda: SAN Pillay - The Legendary Master Spreading Shotokan Karate to Rwanda

Renowned Shotokan karate legend Shihan San Pillay, an 8th Dan and black belt holder pioneering martial arts figure from South Africa, is set to lead the second edition of the International Gasshuku ISKF Rwanda seminar in Kigali.

A distinguished member of the International Shotokan Karate Federation (ISKF) International Technical Committee, Shihan Pillay will lead this high-level training session from July 18 to 20 at the NPC Gymnasium.

"Shihan" is a Japanese title which means master instructor. The title is reserved for those who have not only achieved technical excellence (typically 6th Dan or higher) but who have also made significant contributions to the growth and teaching of karate globally. Beyond the rank, it reflects decades of dedication, leadership, and mentorship in martial arts.

Also read: SA's Shihan San Pillay to lead Shotokan Karate seminar in Rwanda

For Shihan San Pillay, the path to this revered title has been marked by both struggles and triumphs. He began his karate journey in 1968 at the age of 13, during South Africa's apartheid era--a time when people of color faced severe restrictions, including bans from joining many sports clubs.

Defying these limitations, he pursued Shotokan karate relentlessly and later traveled abroad to refine his skills under world-renowned masters like Hirokazu Kanazawa. In 2016, Kanazawa himself promoted Pillay to 8th Dan, making him not only the first African but also the first person of Indian heritage to receive this prestigious recognition from the iconic karate master.

Also read: Road to Abuja: 41 Karatekas selected for Rwanda's national team trials

Beyond his personal achievements, Pillay's impact stretches across continents. He is the founder and chief instructor of Shotokan Karate-Do International South Africa (SKISA) and served as President of Karate South Africa (KSA).

Through these leadership roles, he has played a pivotal role in shaping karate's development in Africa, both as a sport and as a discipline rooted in respect and perseverance.

His competitive journey also speaks volumes. In 1976, he was a proud member of the South African Indian Karate Team that faced England's reigning world champions. His contribution to karate's growth was recognized internationally in 1996 when the World Karate Federation (WKF) honored him with a Special Commendation Award for his dedication to promoting the sport in South Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also read: Rwanda's Commonwealth silver, bronze medals signal 'so much potential'

In 1997, under his mentorship, Ravi Moodley became a World Police and Fire Games Karate Champion. Further acknowledgments followed: in 1999, the Karate Association of South Africa (KASA) honored him with a Special Commendation Award, and in 2000, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the India Festival Committee in New York for his lifetime contribution to martial arts.

One of the highlights of his career came in 2002 when he successfully bid to host the prestigious 8th SKIF World Cup Karate in South Africa in 2003. At this landmark event, he was awarded Kyoshi status and earned Protea national colors as a coach. Under his leadership, Team South Africa placed 4th among 53 countries, while his student Njabulo Khumalo was crowned Junior World Champion.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Pillay has produced two World Champions, 26 Protea national athletes, and countless international and national champions. Today, he presides over 52 clubs across South Africa, representing a vibrant karate community of over 2,000 practitioners.