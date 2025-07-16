Rwanda: Yanga SC Ready to Sign Chiefs Goalie Ntwari On Loan

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari could end up on loan at Tanzanian champions Yanga SC before the end of current transfer window.

Kaizer Chiefs are bent on bringing in a striker and they are ready to either loan or sell one of their goalkeepers to free up space with Ntwari's name already mentioned as among players considered to exit the club.

Times Sport can confirm that Tanzanian giants Yanga SC enquired about Ntwari services and they have already submitted a loan bid for the Rwanda shot stopper.

Aside the Tanzanian powerhouse, Ntwari's former team TS Galaxy are also said to be interested in a loan move for him while an outright sale to a French Ligue 2 club is also on the cards.

Ntwari joined Chiefs from TS Galaxy in June 2024 for a reported fee of $400,000 in a four-year deal.

But he struggled to settle at the club due to injuries and the rotation of goalkeepers. He made just seven appearances for the club during the 2024/25 season.