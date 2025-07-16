Kenya: World Book of Records to Unveil Maasai Mara's Global Acclaim At Key Event

Narok — The Maasai Mara National Reserve has been recognized by the World Book of Records (WBR), UK for hosting the "World's Greatest Annual Terrestrial Wildlife Migration".

WBR announced the recognition in a letter addressed to Narok Governor Patrick Keturet Ole Ntutu on Tuesday and proposed an official presentation ceremony at the Maasai Mara.

The recognition celebrates the Mara's role in facilitating the spectacular annual migration of over 1.5 million wildebeests, zebras, and antelopes across the Serengeti-Mara ecosystem--an epic journey that draws global awe for its scale, complexity, and environmental significance.

WBR President Santosh Shukla praised the reserve's global ecological contribution and confirmed its inclusion in the official world record listing.

The accolade highlights Kenya's enduring role in global biodiversity conservation and sustainable eco-tourism.

Governor Ntutu hailed the certification as a proud milestone not just for Narok County but for Kenya at large.

"Today, we are deeply honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from the World Book of Records, UK, officially certifying the Maasai Mara National Reserve as the home of the world's greatest annual terrestrial wildlife migration," he said.

Ntutu credited the honor to strategic reforms his administration has rolled out since taking office in 2022.

"Upon assuming office, my administration launched an ambitious campaign to restructure and revitalize the Maasai Mara National Reserve, with the objective of preserving and enhancing this invaluable natural asset," he stated.

Among the key reforms he highlighted were the enactment of the Maasai Mara National Reserve Management Plans, modernization of ranger operations, construction of access roads, and the deployment of smart conservation tools for real-time ecological monitoring.

"These reforms have restored the Reserve's ecological integrity and elevated its global stature," he noted.

Historic milestone

Joining in the celebration, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano described the recognition as a historic milestone for Kenya's tourism and conservation sectors, calling it a moment of national pride.

"This accolade reaffirms that the Maasai Mara [is] truly a natural wonder of the world," she said.

"Hosting over 1.5 million wildebeests, zebras, and antelopes as they traverse the Serengeti-Mara ecosystem each year, the Great Migration is not just a breathtaking spectacle--it is a profound symbol of ecological balance, resilience, and the interconnectedness of nature."

Miano affirmed the Ministry's commitment to work with all stakeholders to promote, protect, and invest in Kenya's natural heritage.

"This is not just a win for Kenya--it is a win for the planet. Karibu Kenya, Karibu Maasai Mara!" she declared, further thanking President William Ruto for his visionary leadership and unwavering support for the tourism sector.

The World Book of Records, known for registering extraordinary global feats, noted that the Maasai Mara's inclusion aligns with its mission to foster global brotherhood, peace, and environmental preservation.

The recognition reaffirms the Maasai Mara's position as one of the most extraordinary ecological marvels on Earth.

This latest recognition elevates Kenya's global tourism profile and reinforces its leadership in environmental stewardship, making the Maasai Mara not only a national treasure but a shared heritage of humanity.