Uganda: 2,000 Electric Boda Boda Motorcycles Rolled Out to Boost Income and Cut Emissions

In a significant move to promote environmental sustainability and empower low-income earners, the United Boda Boda Riders Union has begun distributing 2,000 electric motorcycles to riders across Uganda.

The launch event at Namanve Industrial Area has drawn large crowds, as riders hope to benefit from the scheme. To qualify, participants are required to pay a Shs 100,000 deposit and make weekly payments of Shs 66,000 for two years.

The motorcycles are targeted at economically disadvantaged riders seeking more affordable and eco-friendly transport options.

Fred Senoga, Managing Director of the United Boda Boda Riders Union (UNION), said the initiative is designed to reach one million low-income riders across the country.

To support the rollout, the organisation plans to install over 700 charging stations along major roads, addressing concerns about charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

To access the motorcycles and related services, all participants are required to register through the UNION mobile app, which helps ensure proper service delivery and vehicle monitoring.

Frank Mawejje, the Chairman of Boda Boda UNION, emphasised that the adoption of electric mobility is both a practical and environmental necessity.

He noted that the Kampala Metropolitan Area must embrace cleaner alternatives to combat pollution and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Boda Boda riders led by Deo Mutebi from Mukono district welcomed the program as a solution to the high financial barriers they have faced in the past.

Previously, private lenders demanded land titles and property documents as collateral and charged high interest rates, making ownership inaccessible for many.

Mawejje further assured riders that the electric motorcycles come fitted with GPS tracking systems, enhancing security by allowing stolen bikes to be easily located. This feature is expected to help reduce crimes such as motorcycle theft and violence against riders.

The UNION initiative represents a key turning point for Uganda's transportation sector, offering a pathway to more sustainable, inclusive, and technologically advanced urban mobility.