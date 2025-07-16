Rwanda: Which Are Rwanda's Top Songs Trending in Kigali?

The Rwandan music scene continues to thrive with a number of songs that are making charts and becoming the talk of the town. Not only are these trending songs club bangers, they are constant vibes in the streets and radio stations' requests.

Over the past days, several Rwandan artistes have released their first tracks of the year across various genres, setting the stage for an exciting new season of the year, The New Times highlights some of the hottest tracks currently trending in Kigali.

POZ-Christopher

The singer never misses to give music lovers great music whenever he takes his time to produce a new song. The audio was produced by Sean Brizz while songster France Mpundu was the vixen in the video.

With over 340,000 views in less than 15 days, the song is breaking into the best tracks of this season.

La Vida Loca- Da Rest ft Nel Ngabo

Produced by Flyest Music, the two artistes came up with a high energy Kompa anthem blended with exceptional guitar techniques from Jules Hirwa. 'La Vida Loca' is for everyone looking for a vibe song to dance to and have a great mood.

"La Vida Loca" is about a wild-hearted girl who lives life on her own terms. She's fearless, fun, and always the center of attention especially on TikTok, where she's the queen of every dance trend. This song captures her bold spirit and unstoppable vibe.

Talent- DJ Rusam ft Thedicekid

This is another high vibe song from a DJ and rapper who brought together their vibes to produce a classic. It is a party song, giving great vibes and Kigalians never say no to high energy tracks like this one.

Shoke- Davis D ft Soso

Davis D did not play when it came to making 'Shoke', a hit for this new season. Kigalians are embracing this new production which is turning up the heat.

Since its release it has been dominating the charts in Kigali with almost 700,000 in three weeks.

Bebenjo- Calvin Mbanda

He knows how to take his time and come back with a banger that makes it among the top charts just like he did with his other songs since he started working independently. This is yet another club anthem that is making Kigalians enjoy life with.