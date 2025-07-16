Africa: Kenya Ready to Host CHAN Football Extravaganza

<em> — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has given the green light to Kenya's preparations for next month's CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN), urging Kenyans to turn out in large numbers to support the event.

Speaking during an inspection tour of Kasarani and Nyayo stadiums in Nairobi, where he was accompanied by Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, Murkomen expressed confidence that the country is fully ready to host the tournament finals next month.

Describing the event as a moment of national pride, Murkomen emphasized that the tournament offers Kenya a unique opportunity to market itself globally as a premier destination for international visitors.

"We have improved all immigration systems, including visa processing, to ensure that the entry of all foreign delegations and guests is handled efficiently, with minimal delays at our ports of entry," he said.

The Cabinet Secretary further assured that comprehensive security measures have been put in place to guarantee the safety of players, officials, and fans throughout the tournament.

"Key security arrangements include the installation of high-tech CCTV cameras at stadiums, controlled access points, robust crowd control measures, dedicated emergency response teams, and a coordinated presence of security personnel across all venues," Murkomen explained.

He described Kenya's hosting of the CHAN finals as a significant achievement and called on Kenyans to rally behind the national team.

"This is a moment of national pride for us. We are fortunate as a country to host the CHAN finals this year. It is a great opportunity to support our team and hopefully see them play in the finals on home soil," he said.

He urged Kenyans to take the tournament seriously, attend matches, and show strong support from the stands.

"The home team is always said to have twelve players, with the twelfth being the fans. We encourage all Kenyans to come to the stadiums and cheer our team in every match," he added.

Murkomen also commended the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports for the timely completion of renovations at the stadiums and training grounds, ensuring they meet international standards.

With over 18 African countries expected to participate, the tournament is set to showcase Kenya's sporting prowess and renowned hospitality to a global audience.

He further called on Kenyans to not only attend matches but also guide visitors and help present Kenya in the best possible light.

The tournament will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, while other matches will be held at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda