Nigeria: Jonathan, Akufo-Addo Meet FG's Delegation in London As Sierra Leone's President, Others Hail Buhari's Leadership Values

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, alongside former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, on Monday visited Vice President Kashim Shettima and the Federal Government delegation in London to pay their respect to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The two African leaders paid glowing tributes to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari for his contributions to Nigeria.

Daily Trust reports that Buhari died in a London clinic on Sunday at about 4:30 pm. He was 82.

Vice President Shettima travelled to London on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's directive to accompany Buhari's body back to Nigeria.

The high-powered FG delegation which the vice president leads includes the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar and Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia.

Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio, along with Nigerian military leaders, judiciary officials, and former cabinet members, have mourned the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement, President Bio, who is also Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, said Buhari was a formidable statesman whose dedication to the service of his nation will remain a testament to his legacy.

"As Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority, President Bio recognises with admiration the leadership demonstrated by the late President Buhari during his tenure as Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government. His courageous commitment to the advancement of regional peace, stability and economic integration was a hallmark of his stewardship."

Buhari fought tirelessly to keep Nigeria's unity intact - Military

The military high command, on Monday, said the late president was an exemplary leader whose life was defined by discipline, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, in a condolence message signed by the Director, Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, a Brigadier-General, said Nigeria has lost a revered elder statesman, a patriot and a gallant senior officer.

Musa, on behalf of other Service Chiefs and the entire men and women of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, noted that Late Buhari's contributions to national development, both in the military and democratic leadership, have left an enduring legacy in Nigeria's history.

He was man of exemplary principles - CJN, AGF

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, described Buhari as a man of exemplary principles.

In her tribute, Justice Kekere-Ekun said "President Buhari's life was defined by duty, discipline, and a remarkable consistency of purpose."

Similarly, Fagbemi noted that Buhari's passing marks the end of an era in Nigeria's political and moral history.

Fagbemi said: "Even in retirement, his unwavering sense of duty to the nation never diminished. I vividly recall visiting him in both London and Daura when his support was once again sought to help Nigeria confront another predatory claim - this time concerning the Mambila Hydroelectric Power Project.

"Despite the demands of age and the comfort of private life, former President Buhari selflessly agreed to serve as a witness. In January 2025, he travelled to Paris and stood before the tribunal, bearing testimony for the country he loved with rare and steadfast conviction."

I lost a mentor, father figure - Lai Mohammed

Former Minister of Information Lai Mohammed called the late former president a mentor and father figure, recounting their close personal bond and Buhari's empathy and humility.

In a statement, Lai Mohammed said Buhari was a true humanist, a man who constantly prioritised empathy, compassion and the well-being of others in all his actions.

He was a beacon of integrity, discipline - NSCIA

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) hailed Buhari as a beacon of integrity and discipline who lived a life anchored in the principles of Islam and inspired millions of people through his example and public conduct.

A statement by NSCIA's Secretary General, Prof. Is-haq O. Oloyede said the council, under the leadership of the President-General, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, viewed his departure as the end of an eventful journey characterised by sacrifice, service and commitment to national development.

The Supreme Council for Shari'ah in Nigeria (SCSN), Kaduna State Chapter, in a statement by its Secretary, AbdurRahman Hassan, said a notable hallmark of Buhari's legacy was his courageous support for the reimplementation of Shari'ah law in Northern Nigeria during the tenure of President Olusegun Obasanjo, at a time when the move sparked intense national debates and stiff resistance.

It said Buhari stood firm by providing both constitutional and moral backing, ensuring that states in the North could exercise their right to adopt Shari'ah based on the wishes of their people. This, according to the council, helped restore confidence among Islamic scholars and laid the foundation for the establishment of the Supreme Council for Shari'ah in Nigeria.

Also, the Jama'atu Nasril Islam (JNI) in a statement by its Secretary General, Prof. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, said Buhari was known for his simplicity, restraint, and calm approach to leadership.

National Chairman of Jama'atu Izalatil Bid'a Wa'ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, said Buhari's death will create a vacuum in the political landscape of the country.

The Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria said Buhari was a patriot, a disciplined leader, and a statesman who dedicated his life to the service of our great nation.

CAN mourns Buhari, hails his legacy

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in a statement by its president, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said while Buhari's tenure as president was not without its challenges, he served Nigeria with dedication and a deep sense of duty.

The CAN president said Buhari's contributions to Nigeria's development and his commitment to public service form a significant part of the national history.

Govs Alia, Fintiri, Mutfwang hail Buhari as symbol of integrity

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State said the late former president was a true statesman whose contributions to Nigeria's progress will remain etched in national memory.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State praised Buhari's enduring influence in both military and civilian leadership, noting that his commitment to a stable and democratic Nigeria will not be forgotten.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State said Buhari's death has left a significant gap in the nation's pursuit of peace, unity, and diplomatic stability.

Borno began to experience peace under Buhari's presidency - Zulum

Borno State governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, said peace started returning to Borno immediately when former President Muhammadu Buhari assumed power in 2015.

Zulum, who disclosed this in an interview with Channel Television, said the state was largely controlled by Boko Haram before Buhari came into power.

"Borno state was largely controlled by Boko Haram before 2015, but immediately he took over the mantle of leadership of the country, he decided to transfer the military headquarters to Borno," he said.

Zulum also reflected on how Buhari intervened and ended the protracted power outage that the state faced due to vandalism by Boko Haram insurgents.

He left lasting imprint on administrative structure - Head of Service

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, said Buhari's contribution to the civil service, both as a military leader and elected president, left a lasting imprint on the country's administrative structure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"He led with distinction, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to national service," she said.

He restored discipline in governance - Marwa

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig Gen MB Marwa (Rtd), has stated that former President Muhammadu Buhari will be remembered for his steadfast efforts to restore discipline in governance.

Marwa, in a statement, said Buhari's administration championed infrastructural development, advanced agricultural reform, and sought to lay the groundwork for self-sufficiency and national pride.

A former presidential candidate, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, described the former president as a patriot and advocate of transparency and modesty in public office.

In politics, Dr Hashim said, "Even though we shared divergent political views and platforms on most occasions, the General did send his commendation through trusted relations on positions I held which he considered patriotic despite our different platforms."

The suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, said the late former president left behind a legacy of service, sacrifice, and patriotism that will be remembered by generations to come.

He noted that Buhari's years in office were marked by a strong focus on anti-corruption, national security, and infrastructure renewal, efforts that will remain part of his enduring legacy.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president, Joe Ajaero, said while Buhari's first regime was marked by harsh actions against labour unions, his return as a civilian leader saw a more worker-friendly approach.

He praised Buhari for consistently providing bailout funds to help state governments pay salary backlogs and for refusing to devalue the naira or sell national assets like refineries, despite economic pressures.

In Kano, the State House of Assembly held a valedictory session to honour Buhari, describing him as a patriotic soldier and statesman.