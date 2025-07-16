Zimbabwe: 10 Zimbabweans Making Waves in Australia

Zimbabwe's global diaspora continues to be a powerful force shaping narratives, industries, and communities far beyond its borders. Among the most vibrant hubs is Australia - a land of opportunity where many Zimbabweans have not only settled but thrived. From the bustling cities of Sydney and Melbourne to the academic halls of Brisbane and the cultural melting pot of Perth, Zimbabweans have made their mark with tenacity, innovation, and a deep sense of purpose.

NewZimbabwe.com shines a spotlight on 10 influential Zimbabweans based in Australia who are excelling in their respective fields and contributing meaningfully to both their host country and their motherland. These individuals embody the spirit of resilience and excellence. They are entrepreneurs, health professionals, community leaders, creatives, academics, and changemakers whose stories are rooted in hard work, cultural pride, and a desire to make a lasting impact.

More than a celebration of individual success, this article serves as a reminder of the potential of diaspora communities to uplift nations, drive change, and build bridges across cultures. It also affirms that Zimbabwe's greatest export remains its people - whose talents and contributions extend well beyond geographical borders.

Tkay Maidza

Tkay Maidza is a Zimbabwean-Australian musician who set aside her love for tennis in favour of studio time. Since then, she has made a name for herself in the music scene. Maidza has released two albums, Tkay (2016) and Sweet Justice (2023). Last year, she was named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Australia list.

Melody 'mbuya vaRaphy' Magengezha

Magengezha is a mental wellness advocate who leverages her academic background as a DBT (Dialectical Behaviour Therapy) therapist and holds certifications in Trauma Therapy and Solution-Based Therapy from Australia. Magengezha uses online platforms to champion mental health awareness in Australia.

Known as Mbuya vaRaphy, she has over 20 years of experience in therapy, coaching, and community-based mental wellness support. She is the CEO of Rising Serenity Coaching and Therapy Services, an organisation that focuses on mental and emotional resilience among children, youth, young adults, and families.

Magengezha has written extensively on mental health, as evidenced by her two books: "Forgiveness is Key to Freedom" and "Stagnant or Soaring: Impact of Your Inner Circle".

Recently, Magengezha was honoured with the Influencer of the Year Award (Fluxx Awards, Education Hong Kong) and Mental Health Care Expert of the Year Award (Fluxx Awards, Health and Wellness Hong Kong). These follow the honours she received in 2023: Community Leader Award (Australian Ladies in Business Initiative) and Zimbabwe Achievers Award - Community Champion of the Year.

Tatenda 'Tats' Nyaruwe

Tats is an Australia-based Zimbabwean content creator, also known as ManLikeTats on social media. Having left Zimbabwe at a young age for Australia, Tats has been using digital media to shine a spotlight on his roots. He advocates for Zimbabweans abroad to stay connected with their culture. He recently won Content Creator of the Year at the Amari Gala.

Rutendo Mupedzi

Mupedzi rose to prominence after appearing in the 15th season of MasterChef Australia. An oral health therapist based in Western Australia with a passion for culinary arts, she made history as the first Zimbabwean to reach the MasterChef Australia top 10. She has also launched her sauce brand, BarbeRue, sold in Australian outlets.

Audius Mtawarira

The Zimbabwean music legend has not been off the radar, contrary to some notions. Mtawarira recently released his song "Trigger", which has reminded many of the good old urban grooves era. Mtawarira has been releasing music despite last releasing an album - Seeds of Change - two years ago. Last year, he was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards Australia.

Joyce Takaidza

The Zimbabwe Netball team player has been a mainstay in the Gems squad. Takaidza played a crucial role in the past World Cups that Zimbabwe has featured in, including Liverpool (2019) and Cape Town (2023). In 2017, she won three awards at the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards Australia (ZAA) - Sport Personality of the Year, People's Choice, and Chairman's Award.

Lucky Ngoshi

Ngoshi is an entrepreneur who began an online grocery service and has since diversified into cakes, pharmaceuticals, solar installations, carpentry, and building supplies, creating a "One-Stop Shop" for Zimbabweans in the diaspora. She also runs an online podcast, Keeping in Touch with Lucky.

Ngoshi has also established a Non-Profit Organisation (NGO), Ladies of Zimbabwe in Australia (LOZA), where close to 6,000 Zimbabwean women (living in Australia) are empowered through community engagement and professional development. Last year, she was honoured at the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) with a People's Choice Award.

Anesu Mushangwe

The Zimbabwe Women's Cricket player has been making waves in local teams in Australia. The Adelaide Strikers Women player has become an integral part of the team. Last season, she took 33 wickets in 21 games and scored 99 runs in the same number of matches.

Ravai Makwara

Makwara, through her bold venture Madhuve Catering, has been serving Zimbabwean cuisine in Melbourne. This has made several Zimbabweans fall in love with her restaurant, which offers many nostalgic dishes. Ravai is a strong advocate for cultural awareness and inclusivity, using food as a bridge to connect communities.

Tendayi Ganga

Ganga has established herself as a champion of women's rights and social justice through her community work in Australia. With a background in medicine as a registered nurse and pastoral work, she periodically uses her YouTube channel to advocate for women's rights. In 2019, she was honoured with a double recognition at the Zimbabwean Achievers Awards (ZAA) Australia.