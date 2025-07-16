Zimbabwe: Revolutionising Transport, Click a Ride Making Travel Safer and Cheaper

RIDE-hailing company Click A Ride is making headway, revolutionising the local e-transport system by offering unique services ranging from cheaper prices to watertight security features.

Despite starting as an idea last year, the fully functional mobile application launched in March this year has been making inroads in the local e-hailing system.

Click A Ride is a locally tailored product designed to offer seamless services to passengers, with security features that enhance client safety.

Tinotenda Chinembiri, one of the company's founders, said this sets the platform's services apart, as they collaborate with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers whenever passenger or driver safety is compromised.

"The application requires data. This enhances security for the passenger at all times. It also enables us to know who the passenger is, where they are going, and any other necessary information. This helps safeguard both the passenger and the driver. There had been rising cases of robberies in taxis.

"The security features reduce the risk of robberies for both the driver and the passenger. We can trace whenever a car goes off route, and we work with relevant security services, including the police, whenever safety is compromised," said Chinembiri.

He added that thorough security checks for drivers have been praised by clients.

"We have been receiving feedback on our security system. If you give the driver a parcel, there is an one-time password OTP that one receives, making it easier to track the goods. We conduct thorough verification when someone joins our platform, which makes tracking easier," he explained.

The ride-hailing platform also keeps costs low, offering affordable services to its customer base. It allows both drivers and passengers to negotiate fares, giving them control over ride terms.

Chinembiri said the application is synonymous with lower transport costs for passengers, and drivers benefit from commission.

"Gone are the days when people were charged based solely on their destination. With Click A Ride, you can charge a passenger per kilometre, which is cheaper. Passengers can also select their own prices. We also have lower commissions and conduct driver training sessions to reduce service conflicts," he said.

Click A Ride offers taxi services, premium vehicle hire, parcel delivery via motorcycles, three-wheelers, trucks, and emergency towing services, making it the first platform in Zimbabwe to provide such a wide range of options.

Additionally, clients can choose from different service tiers, bronze, silver, gold, and platinum, with the latter offering top-notch services.

"Click A Ride enables users to access emergency taxis. If you have a business and sell goods online, our bikes help with deliveries. We also have scooters at the same prices as bikes and assist in moving heavy goods.

"Our application will soon be updated to include goods-in-transit insurance, which will be visible and help with compensation in case of accidents," Chinembiri added.

Currently, Click A Ride is running a weekly competition where top clients stand to win US$100 or even a motor vehicle.