Zimbabwe: Warriors Midfielder Maswanhise Aims Big in Scottish League

Warriors midfielder Tawanda Maswanhise has set his sights high at Motherwell FC this season in the Scottish Premier Soccer League after kicking off his campaign with two goals over the weekend.

Maswanhise scored a brace over the weekend against Clyde FC in the Premier Sports Cup, which was the first competitive match for his side this season.

So important were the two goals that it saw his side picking a draw in regulation time (2-2) before they won 5-4 on penalties to proceed to the next round.

"I'm happy to kick-start the campaign with two goals.

"I really want to get more goals this season and I'm just delighted with the two goals.

"There is always room for improvement, but I have set myself higher goals this season because I know what the league's," said Maswanhise.

Motherwell FC will be in action on Tuesday when they play Peterhead in the second match of the season, and all eyes will be on the Zimbabwean midfielder to deliver.

With new coach Jens Berthel, who joined the side in June, Maswanhise added that he is happy to be given first-team preference.

"It's good that I have been through one or two managers now.

"Obviously, it's my first season in professional football, so I'm taking on board what he is doing and it's going really well so far.

"So I'm happy that I'm being selected for the team, really," he added.

This season will be the second in a row for Maswanhise, who joined Motherwell last season.

The 22-year-old won Motherwell's best goals of the season (2024-25), and all eyes will be on him this season under new manager Jens Berthel.