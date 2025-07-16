Zimbabwe: Industrial Supplies Dominate Zimbabwe's Import List

Industrial supplies dominated Zimbabwe's import list in the latest reporting period, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has revealed.

The RBZ monthly economic review for April 2025 shows that US$313 million was spent on industrial supplies, with US$154 million being spent on fuels and lubricants. Capital goods chewed up US$128,1 million and Transport and Equipment US$73,7 million.

Out of the US$818,3 million spent during the period, just US$98,3 million and US$44,5 million was spent on food and consumer goods.

Zimbabwe is currently pursuing an industrial turnaround strategy with the objective to align with Vision 2030 as well as minimise the huge foreign exchange expenditure on the importation of simple consumables.

The country's imports were mainly sourced from South Africa (37.1%), China (14.5%), Bahrain (10.4%), the Bahamas (7.4%), and Mozambique (3.8%). The remainder of the imports came from various other markets.

During April 2025, the country's trade deficit narrowed to US$118.7 million, from US$235.2 million recorded in the previous month. Relative to April 2024, the trade deficit narrowed from US$206.1 million to US$118.7 million in the reporting month.

The country's merchandise exports increased by 13.6% to US$662.6 million, from the previous month's outturn of US$583.1 million. The increase was largely underpinned by growth in export earnings from gold, platinum group of metals (PGMs) and diamond.

On a year-on-year basis, exports were 29.0% higher compared to US$513.5 million recorded in April 2024.