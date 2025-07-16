Ethiopia: Over Eight Killed, Including Three Children, in 'Brutal Attack' Allegedly Carried Out By Fano Militants in Central Gondar

More than eight people, including three children, were killed, and six others were abducted in an attack allegedly carried out by "Fano militants." According to residents and officials from the Chilga district, the attack took place on Monday, July 15, in Godo Kebele, Chilga district, Central Gondar Zone of the Amhara Region. Several homes were reportedly set on fire by the attackers.

A resident, who asked not to be named for their safety, told Addis Standard that the attack took place Monday, starting around 6:00 AM and continuing until about 10:00 AM. The resident blamed "Fano militants" for the attack, stating that eight people were killed. The resident said the attackers came from the neighboring Sharda Kebele and described the incident as "horrific."

Another resident, who requested anonymity due to safety concerns, confirmed the attack to Addis Standard. "They came in and massacred us Monday at dawn," the resident said, adding that ten people have been killed so far, with others still missing.

The resident further described the horrific nature of the attack, stating, "Three children were burned inside their home. We covered their bodies and buried them." The resident said that those who lost their lives in the attack were buried in Checher Mariam and Ambimaryam Giorgis. The resident added that the perpetrators were "Fano militants who came from the neighboring Engidba and Dengen areas."

Residents said they could not definitively determine the motive behind the attack. However, one resident speculated that it may be linked to an incident last week in which the militants reportedly took 40 livestock from the community. In retaliation, those whose animals were taken recovered 33 cattle from the Fano militants. The resident further stated that sporadic gunfire was still audible during their conversation with Addis Standard and that the local community has been plunged into fear.

Another resident, who requested anonymity for their safety, also confirmed the incident, stating that on Monday "Fano militants entered Godo Kebele from three directions: Engidba, Minibaks, and Dengen."

The resident stated that ten bodies have been found so far following the attack, adding, "The number of fatalities could be higher, as others remain missing and unaccounted for."

In addition to those killed in the attack, six people were wounded and taken to Chilga Woreda Hospital. They also mentioned that several houses were burned and announced that the militants had abducted more than five people. The resident added that the area remains a "fear zone" and, with militants continuing to threaten similar attacks, pleaded for the relevant authorities to come to their aid.

The Chilga District Administration Council issued a statement on Monday confirming the incident and attributing the attack to "extremist groups organized under the guise of Fano, who do not represent the Amhara people." The district council stated that the assailants carried out "brutal killings of innocent farmers, vulnerable elderly, and children, as well as looting of property."

The statement also confirmed the deaths of eight innocent farmers, the injury of five others, and the abduction of six people. According to the statement, in addition to the harm inflicted on people, numerous residential houses were burned and many livestock were stolen.

In its statement, the Chilga District Administration Council emphasized the longstanding coexistence between the Amhara and Qemant communities, describing them as "brotherly peoples who have lived together for centuries, intermarrying and remaining closely intertwined."

The council called for unity stating, "The atrocities committed by extremist forces do not represent the people. We respectfully call on our communities to strengthen their solidarity and continue the centuries-old tradition of peaceful coexistence, without falling into the trap set by those seeking to divide us."

The war-hit Amhara region continues to witness civilian casualties, with deaths attributed to both government forces and non-state armed actors. In March, Addis Standard reported escalating civilian fatalities during intense fighting across the Central Gondar and North Gojjam zones.