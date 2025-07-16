West Africa: Nigeria to Participate in Inaugural African School Games in Algeria

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has confirmed Nigeria's participation in the Maiden African School Games, scheduled to hold from July 26 to August 5, 2025, in Algeria.

Organised by the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), the Games provide a unique platform for talent identification, grassroots development, and youth integration--while promoting the Olympic values of excellence, solidarity, and fraternity.

"This is a milestone opportunity for Nigeria to showcase and nurture its school-age sporting talents on a continental stage," said the Director General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade.

"We are working closely with the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), school authorities, and parents to ensure the successful preparation and representation of Team Nigeria."

Team Nigeria will compete in 10 disciplines, including athletics, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, canoeing, football, swimming, table tennis, cycling, and taekwondo.

The official arrival of participants, including Chefs de Mission, and the opening of the Games Village is set for July 23, 2025.

Speaking on NSC's mandate and the future of Nigerian sports, Hon. Olopade said: "This is fresh air in the NSC as youth are reaping from the sports economy we're building, a mandate given by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the NSC leadership.

"21 sports federations have competed internationally since we assumed office, thus giving equal attention to all sports. We're engaging the youth, building our sports economy, and developing our sports."

Meanwhile, a valid school certificate will be required for all athletes, in line with event regulations. The NSC and NOC will also coordinate with parents and guardians to obtain paternal authorizations for eligible minors participating in the Games.