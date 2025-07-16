Nigeria: Osimhen Deal Hits Snag As Galatasaray Reject Napoli's Fresh Demands

14 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Negotiations between Napoli and Galatasaray over the transfer of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen have hit a stumbling block, following Galatasaray's rejection of fresh demands laid out by the Italian club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Napoli proposed a new payment structure for the potential deal: €40 million to be paid upfront, an additional €35 million by 2026, and the inclusion of a sell-on clause -- a provision that would entitle Napoli to a percentage of any future sale of the player.

However, Galatasaray pushed back against the terms. The Turkish giants instead offered to pay €35 million spread out until 2027 and firmly refused the inclusion of a sell-on clause.

The disagreement over the financial framework and long-term conditions of the deal has stalled progress, although both sides are expected to revisit discussions if either party shows flexibility in the coming days.

Osimhen, who has been a key figure at Napoli since joining from Lille in 2020, is reportedly open to a new challenge amid interest from several top European clubs.

While Galatasaray remain keen, the impasse over financial terms could open the door for other suitors.

