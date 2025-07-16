Kenya: Maasai Mara Included in the World Book of Records, UK

16 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Maasai Mara National Reserve has been included in the World Book of Records, UK as the World's Greatest Annual Terrestrial Wildlife Migration.

According to Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, the recognition is a historic milestone for Kenya's tourism and conservation sector and a moment of immense pride for the nation.

She stated that the accolade reaffirms that Maasai Mara is truly a natural wonder of the world.

"Hosting over 1.5 million wildebeests, zebras, and antelopes as they traverse the Serengeti-Mara ecosystem each year, the Great Migration is not just a breathtaking spectacle--it is a profound symbol of ecological balance, resilience, and the interconnectedness of nature," she stated.

She expressed the Ministry's commitment to remain steadfast in collaborating with partners to promote, protect, and invest in the natural heritage.

"This is not just a win for Kenya--it is a win for the planet. Karibu Kenya, Karibu Maasai Mara!" she stated.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency President William Ruto for his visionary leadership and unwavering support for Kenya's tourism sector."

She commended the Narok County Government and the local communities whose dedication and stewardship have been instrumental in preserving the integrity of Maasai Mara.

"Your efforts have ensured that the Maasai Mara remains one of the planet's most vital wildlife corridors."

