Kenya: WPP Scangroup Names New CEO As Patricia Ithau Exits

16 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ivan Ochieng

Nairobi — Listed marketing firm WPP Scangroup has named Miriam Kaggwa as the new CEO with the expiry of Patricia Ithau's contract.

The firm's Board of Directors announced that Ithau, who doubles up as its Chief Operating Officer, will occupy the position in an interim capacity until a substantive officeholder is picked.

"Hired in 2022, she was tasked with rapidly steering the organization through dynamic shifts in the marketing & communication field and catalyzing a crucial cultural change across our operations," the firm said in a statement.

Kaggwa, a finance executive with extensive experience in the marketing and communication industry in North America, the United Kingdom, and emerging markets, will work closely with Mr. Vikas Mehta, CEO of Ogilvy Africa, Scangroup's largest agency.

Ithau exit comes after WPP Scangroup posted a loss of Sh506.7 million in the year ended in December last year in comparison to a profit of Sh130 million in 2023.

It attributed poor revenue performance to foreign exchange loss as well as lower income.

