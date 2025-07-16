Malawi: Mumba's Lawyer Khumbo Soko Welcomes Court Victory - 'Fake Voters' Roll Was Unfair to My Client.'

The High Court in Mzuzu has delivered a landmark ruling that has rocked the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), nullifying its disputed primary elections for Mzimba Central constituency and ordering a fresh poll.

In a strongly worded judgment, Justice Justus Kishindo condemned the party's use of a "fraudulent electoral college" and slammed MCP for violating its own internal resolutions and democratic values.

Representing the victorious claimant, Minister of Trade and Industry Vitumbiko Mumba, lawyer Khumbo Soko welcomed the ruling with measured satisfaction.

"It was clear from the start -- the party used a fake voters' roll. It was unfair to my client. This judgment is a win for internal party democracy," said Soko outside the court.

The court found that the MCP primaries held earlier in the year were "neither fair nor credible," with Judge Kishindo ruling that the party breached its January 10, 2025 National Executive Committee resolutions by allowing an illegitimate electoral college to dictate the outcome.

"You cannot claim to uphold democracy and fairness while sidelining rules that ensure both," the judge said.

The ruling declared that Mumba's rights were "severely injured" and dismissed arguments that he should have exhausted internal party remedies, citing MCP's lack of credible and impartial dispute resolution mechanisms.

Meanwhile, Adamson Mkandawire, Mumba's rival and the previously declared winner of the flawed primary, said he respects the ruling but awaits direction from the party.

"We will wait for the party's guidance, but I remain confident of my support on the ground," said Mkandawire.

This court decision not only resets the race for Mzimba Central but also sends a bold message to political parties across the country: follow your own rules -- or face the law.

As Mzimba Central prepares for a re-run, all eyes will be on how MCP reconstitutes its voters' roll and whether this fresh vote can restore confidence in the party's internal democracy.