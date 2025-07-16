Malawi: UTM and Odya Zake Push for Clarity On Handouts As Election Campaign Heats Up

With just weeks before Malawi's crucial September 16 elections, the issue of political handouts has returned to the spotlight -- this time with both UTM and the Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu movement demanding clarity, fairness, and better public awareness.

UTM, through its spokesperson Felix Njawala, has asked the Registrar of Political Parties to ramp up public sensitization efforts around the Political Parties Act's ban on handouts. Njawala argues that while the law prohibits giving handouts to influence voters, there is a serious gap in public awareness, which makes implementation patchy and often unfair.

"The law is not known well enough by the people," Njawala said in an interview with MIJ Online. "And worse still, it seems to be applied selectively -- mostly targeting opposition parties while the ruling party continues unchecked."

He accused President Lazarus Chakwera of allegedly giving handouts to individuals invited to the State House, calling it a contradiction to the law that is never challenged.

In response, Registrar of Political Parties Kizito Tenthani said his office has already begun holding district-level meetings with party leaders to educate them on the handout ban. He added that radio programs will soon be launched to further spread the message to the masses.

Adding weight to the debate, Vice President Michael Usi -- who is also leading the Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu movement -- echoed similar frustrations. Speaking to supporters in Ekwendeni on his way to Rumphi, Usi urged the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to define, once and for all, what truly constitutes a political handout.

"The definition is too vague," Usi said. "We need to help people -- especially the vulnerable -- but we're afraid that even genuine assistance might be labeled as a vote-buying handout."

He warned that unless MEC provides clear guidance, politicians who mean well may be unfairly targeted, while others exploit the grey areas for political gain.

As the campaign trail intensifies, the call for clarity is growing louder. Both UTM and Odya Zake are not just challenging the law -- they're demanding transparency, fairness, and rules that don't silence goodwill, but protect democracy.