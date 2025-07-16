Malawi: Joyce Banda Says She's Secured 100,000 Jobs Abroad for Malawi's Youth

Former President and leader of the People's Party (PP), Joyce Banda, says her focus is on empowering women and young people as a strategy for national development -- and she's already making strides.

Speaking in Mtandire, Lilongwe, during a skills training session organized by the Joyce Banda Foundation, Banda revealed that she has already secured 100,000 job opportunities abroad for Malawian youths.

"These jobs are ready. The countries are waiting. What we now need is to prepare our young people with the right skills and support," said Banda.

The training session focused on soap making, cooking oil production, and body oil manufacturing -- part of her foundation's broader vision to equip youth and women with practical, income-generating skills. She emphasized that true development begins when citizens, especially women and youth, are self-reliant.

"This is not just theory. When I was president, I introduced motorcycle taxis and other youth-focused programs that worked. My vision has always been about empowerment," Banda said.

She stressed that creating opportunities for women and youth is not charity -- it's an investment in Malawi's future. "When a woman earns, the entire household benefits. When a youth is empowered, the nation progresses," she added.

Joyce Banda is among 17 presidential hopefuls who have collected nomination papers for the highly anticipated September 16 elections.

With her message rooted in empowerment and opportunity, Banda is positioning herself as a development-focused candidate -- one who promises not only to talk about change, but to deliver it through action.