Kenya: Mccarthy Rings Changes As Kenya Refines CHAN 2024 Squad

Kenya head coach Benni McCarthy has trimmed his CHAN 2024 provisional squad as the Harambee Stars intensify preparations for the tournament they will co-host alongside Uganda and Tanzania from August 2 to 30.

With just weeks to go before the curtain-raiser against DR Congo at Nairobi's Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, the South African tactician has made five changes to his 30-man training camp roster.

Notably, veteran goalkeeper Bryne Omondi--currently unattached after parting ways with Bandari FC--has been recalled, adding valuable experience between the posts.

McCarthy also brought back Kenya Police FC's midfield anchor Marvin Nabwire, reinforcing the engine room with physical presence and versatility.

However, five players have been released after falling short of expectations during the initial phase of camp, including Tusker FC goalkeeper Brian Opondo, AFC Leopards' Kelly Madada, Shabana FC's Keith Imbali, and Ulinzi Stars duo Yakeen Muteheli and Staphod Odhiambo.

Kenya, drawn into Group A--arguably the "Group of Death"--will face heavyweights DR Congo, Morocco, Zambia, and Angola in what promises to be a demanding campaign.

Yet, optimism abounds in the Kenyan camp, especially with local stars stepping up.

The country's top three domestic league scorers--Moses Shummah (Kakamega Homeboyz), Emmanuel Osoro (FC Talanta), and Ryan Ogam (Tusker FC)--have all been retained, underlining McCarthy's desire to inject attacking firepower and reward domestic form.

Record champions Gor Mahia and coastal side Bandari FC dominate the roster with five players each, while national league title holders Kenya Police FC contribute four, including vice-captain Abud Omar and utility man Brian Musa.

McCarthy, appointed earlier this year, has emphasized structure, discipline, and player development since taking over the reins.

With the Harambee Stars chasing a historic run on home soil, the South African legend is expected to blend youth and experience as he eyes a strong start in front of passionate home support.

The team will continue training at high altitude before shifting base to CHAN facilities designated by the Local Organising Committee.

Kenya kicks off their campaign against DR Congo on August 3 at Kasarani, while Nyayo Stadium will also host key Group A matches throughout the tournament.

Kenya Provisional CHAN 2024 Squad

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Goalkeepers

Faruk Shikhalo (Bandari FC)

Sebastian Wekesa (Kariobangi Sharks)

Bryne Omondi (Unattached)

Defenders

Siraj Mohammed (Bandari FC)

Manzur Suleiman (KCB)

Pamba Swaleh (Bandari FC)

Abud Omar (Kenya Police)

Alphonce Omija (Gor Mahia)

Sylvester Owino (Gor Mahia)

Michael Kibwage (Tusker FC)

Daniel Sakari (Kenya Police)

Lewis Bandi (AFC Leopards)

Kevin Okumu (KCB)

Midfielders

Alpha Onyango (Gor Mahia)

Marvin Nabwire (Kenya Police)

Brian Musa (Kenya Police)

Mathias Isogoli (KCB)

Austine Odhiambo (Gor Mahia)

Ben Stanley (Gor Mahia)

Forwards