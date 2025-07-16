East Africa: Ethiopia Eyes Medical Tourism Boom With Strategic Investments, Reforms

Ethiopia is stepping up efforts to reverse the long-standing trend of outbound medical tourism by positioning itself as a healthcare destination within Africa. With a strategic location, an improving healthcare landscape, and government-backed incentives, the country is gradually building the foundation for a thriving medical tourism industry.

Although challenges remain in service delivery, professionals believe Ethiopia's potential is immense. A specialist in pediatric surgery Prof. Miliard Derbew noted that many Ethiopians continue to travel abroad for treatments that could be provided locally, primarily due to a lack of certain services and low public trust in the domestic healthcare system.

He emphasized that this situation can be reversed by offering reliable services, introducing advanced treatment options, and promoting the country's capabilities through awareness campaigns and media engagement.

Ethiopia's favorable climate, growing urban infrastructure, and relatively low cost of medical services enhance its appeal to both domestic and foreign patients. In addition, many hospitals in the country are equipped with modern diagnostic technologies such as MRI and CT scanners, as well as tools for pathology, hematology, and hormonal analysis. These advancements, coupled with skilled medical personnel, place Ethiopia in a favorable position to offer quality healthcare.

Addis Hiwot General Hospital's Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialist and Medical Director Kassahun Kiros (MD) stated that the high number of Ethiopians seeking medical services abroad results in a substantial outflow of foreign currency.

By attracting foreign patients instead, the country stands to gain economically, as these visitors pay in hard currency. He also pointed out that Ethiopia's mild climate contributes positively to patient recovery, and the ongoing urban development in Addis Ababa and other cities further enhances the country's attractiveness as a medical destination.

The government has been supporting this vision by providing incentives to healthcare institutions. These include low-cost land leases, duty-free privileges for importing medical equipment, and improved access to foreign currency for purchasing medical supplies.

Kassahun shared that Addis Hiwot General Hospital recently received a 1,408-square-meter plot of land where it plans to construct a 16-story facility. This upcoming center will offer advanced medical procedures such as radiotherapy, organ transplants, and in vitro fertilization--services for which many Ethiopians currently travel abroad.

Prof. Miliard believes that in addition to expanding services, creating public trust is essential. Many Ethiopians are unaware that the care they seek overseas is often available within the country. Building public confidence through consistent quality care and targeted promotion is critical.

Moreover, attracting international patients depends not only on service quality but also on strong marketing and adherence to international standards. He noted that institutions aiming for ISO accreditation will be better positioned to gain international recognition.

Already, Ethiopia is receiving medical tourists from neighboring countries including Eritrea, Djibouti, Somalia, and Sudan. These patients commonly seek treatment for conditions such as hepatobiliary disorders, intestinal diseases, and cancer.

According to Kassahun, word of mouth from satisfied patients plays a significant role in attracting others. By maintaining affordability while improving service quality, Ethiopia can build a reputation as a reliable medical destination in the region.

Collaboration with international experts has also played a key role in enhancing local capabilities. Hospitals such as Addis Hiwot General have worked with professionals from countries like Thailand, India, Türkiye, and South Africa. These visiting specialists perform surgeries alongside Ethiopian doctors, while also helping train them. Ethiopian medical professionals are also traveling abroad for advanced training. Such partnerships not only help build capacity but also expose local staff to global best practices.

The current trend of traveling overseas for treatment is financially burdensome for Ethiopian families, involving high expenses for travel, accommodation, and care. Promoting domestic healthcare alternatives would reduce these costs while enabling citizens to receive treatment in familiar environments. According to professionals, strengthening local services will ultimately protect families from financial strain and contribute to the national economy through reduced currency outflows and increased inflows.

Ethiopia's ambition to become a medical tourism hub is backed by a growing economy, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and a vibrant tourism sector. By integrating healthcare with the country's rich cultural and natural attractions, the medical tourism model can be enhanced to offer a comprehensive healing and travel experience.

As Kassahun noted, patients traveling for treatment often extend their stays to explore local attractions, turning healthcare visits into holistic journeys.

With the right investments, continued government support, and effective coordination among stakeholders, Ethiopia could become a model for medical tourism in Africa. The foundations are already in place, but sustained commitment will be essential to realize this vision and shift the country from an exporter to an importer of medical travelers.