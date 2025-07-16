Nigeria: Kidnapped Chief Imam of Uromi Regains Freedom

15 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Police Command in Edo has announced the release of the Chief Imam of Uromi, Sheikh Moritada Obhakhoboh, from kidnappers' captivity.

CSP Moses Yamu, the command's Public Relations Officer, in a statement released on Monday night, said that the release followed "intense and sustained pressure" on his abductors.

Yamu said the cleric, who was kidnapped on July 7 in the Angle 80 area of Uromi, was released unharmed and had since been reunited with his family.

He said the police operation was initiated immediately after the abduction was reported to the Uromi Divisional Headquarters on July 8.

Yamu noted that tactical teams, in collaboration with members of a local vigilance group, were deployed to track down the assailants.

He said the Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, commended the operatives involved in the exercise, assuring that investigations were ongoing to arrest the perpetrators.

"No stone will be left unturned in identifying and apprehending those behind the kidnapping," he said.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue providing credible information to support ongoing operations against criminal elements in the state.

