Nigeria: Fifty Years of Gowon's Overthrow(2)

From last week continues the narrative of the events that took place before General Gowon was overthrown on July 29, 1975. Of particular reference was his creation of 12 states as well as appointment of governors and setting up a federal cabinet.

The other governors he appointed from time to time and who have answered the final call were Mr. Joseph Dechi Gomwalk (13 April 1935- 15 May 1976) Benue/Plateau; Brigadier Musa Uman (rtd.), (1940-1991) North-East; Brigadier Abba Kyari (rtd.) (17 November 1938 - 25 November 2018), North-Central; Brigadier Femi David Lasisi Bamigboye (7 December, 1940-21 September, 2018), Kwara State; Brigadier Jacob Udokaha Esuene (1936-1993), South Eastern State; Anthony Ukpabi Asika (28 June 1936-14 September 2004), administrator, East Central State; Brigadier Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson (rtd.) (8 February, 1936- October 30, 2019), Lagos State; Major General Robert Adeyinka Adebayo (9 March 1928 - 8 March 2017) Western State; Alhaji Usman Farouk (1932-18 December 2020), North-West; Lt. Colonel David Akpode Ejoor (10 January 1932 - 10 February 2019) and Colonel Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia (17 September 1932 - 9 March 2017), Mid-West State; and Alhaji Audu Bako (1924-1980), Police, Kano State.

The interesting thing is that General Yakubu Gowon survived them all, including most of his Ministers who were then classified as Federal Commissioners.

Those of the Federal Commissioners still alive are Brigadier Olusegun Obasanjo, Works and Housing, (88); Colonel Ahmadu Alli, Education, (89); and Alhaji Lateef Olufemi Okunnu, Works and Housing, (92).

Those of them who are now deceased were Major-General Eyo Okon Ekpo( Agriculture and Natural Resources); Professor Adebayo Adedeji (Economic Development and Reconstruction); Dr Okoi Arikpo (External Affairs); Alhaji Aliyu Usman Shehu Shagari (Finance); Brigadier Emmanuel Olumuyiwa Abisoye (Health); Colonel Mohammed Inua Wushishi (Industries); Chief Edwin Kiagbado Clark(Information); Mr Adamu Suleman(Internal Affairs); Brigadier Henry Edmund Olufemi Adefope (Labour); Mr Gabriel Chukwuemeka Akwaeze(Trade) and Captain Olufemi Olumide (Transport).

Others were Colonel Dan Suleiman(Special Duties); Chief Anthony Enahoro (Special Duties); Alhaji Shettima Ali Monguno (Mines and Power); Major General Hassan Usman Katsina (Labour); Mallam Aminu Kano (Health); Chief Joseph Sarwan Tarka (Communications); Brigadier Murtala Mohammed (Communications); Chief Abudu Yesufu Eke (Education); Chief Obafemi Awolowo(Finance); Dr. Taslim Elias (Justice); Mr. B.O. Mafeni (Agriculture and Rural Development); Chief Wenike Opurum Briggs (Education and later Trade); Colonel I.D. Bisala (Defence); and Mr. Russel Aliyu Barau Dikko (Mines and Power).

During General Gowon's tenure, for the first ten months there was no Federal Cabinet. Permanent Secretaries dealt directly with General Gowon. That was during the era of Super Permanent Secretaries. Except for Chief Phillip Chikwuedo Asiodu (91) almost all of them have passed on.

Under General Gowon, there was the Central Planning Office, under the Ministry of National Planning and Reconstruction. That office was the engine room of the second and third development plans.

Other top government officials who worked with General Gowon in that Planning Office were Owelle Gilbert Prince Obiajulu Chikelu (94), Chief Samuel Oluyemisi Falae (87), Chief John Odigie Oyegun (86), Chief John Dikenwiwe Edozien (born April 20, 1943), Boye Ilori, Wole Okunfulure, Gbenga Tiamiyu, Chief Ayo, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife (20 November 1937 - 14 December 2023) and others.

There were other Permanent Secretaries who worked directly with him, including the then Secretary to the Government, Chief H. A. Ejueyitchie, an Itsekiri from the then Mid-West; Chief Ufot Ekaette (his private secretary for eight years), Alhaji Yusuf Gubir, Chief Allison Ayida, Chief Charles Olatunde Lawson, Ime James Ebong, Alhaji Musa Daggash, Abdul Aziz Atta, Chief Stanley Olabode Wey, S.S. Waniko, Chief Eniolorunda Ojumu, Mr. B. Popo, Imafidon Akade, Prince Solomon Akenzua, M. A. Tokunboh, Chief B.M. Okagbue, Chief Edwin Ogbu, Chief Victor Adegoroye, E. E. Nsefik, Alhaji Umaru Sanda Ndayako, who later became the 12th Etsu Nupe from 1978-2003 and others.

To be concluded

·Teniola, a former director at the Presidency, wrote from Lagos.