Gabon Restored to Full Membership Within the Commonwealth

press release

The Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG) was formed in 1995 to be a custodian of fundamental political values of the Commonwealth. It is made up of a rotating group of foreign ministers from eight countries, drawn from different regions, plus the foreign minister of Samoa as the Commonwealth Chairperson-in-Office.

Gabon was partially suspended in September 2023. At their meeting today:

'CMAG firmly reiterated its strong condemnation of any unconstitutional overthrow of a duly elected government, emphasising that such action violates the democratic principles at the heart of the Commonwealth and is a serious breach of the Commonwealth Charter.

'CMAG decided to lift the partial suspension on Gabon. It took the decision that Gabon will remain on CMAG's agenda for the upcoming meetings as it continues its progress towards fulfilling its obligations under the Commonwealth Charter.

'CMAG requested the Commonwealth Secretary-General to remain engaged with Gabon and encouraged the Government of the Gabonese Republic to continue to strengthen policies that deepen the rule of law, separation of powers, constitutionalism, and good governance as enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter.'

Since August 2023, the Commonwealth has been engaging closely with the Government to support the country's full return to democratic rule.

Read the full statement