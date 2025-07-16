Sudan: With Sudan's Participation, the Forum for Promoting Sustainable Development Goals Kicks Off in New York.

- Sudan has participated with a high-level delegation in the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, being held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York during the current July 14 to 23.

The Sudan delegation headed by Dr. Mohamed Bashar, Undersecretary of Planning at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, "This year's forum is being held under the slogan: 'Promoting sustainable, inclusive, science-based and evidence-based solutions for the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals'," with a focus on reviewing five key Sustainable Development Goals, including: health, gender equality, economic growth and decent work, life below water, and international partnerships."

The statement added, "Sudan will present its third Voluntary National Review during the forum, reviewing progress made, challenges, and lessons learned in implementing the 2030 Agenda. This is part of its ongoing commitment to sustainable development, strengthening its presence in international forums, and trading experiences with member states, particularly in light of the challenges facing developing countries and countries emerging from conflict."