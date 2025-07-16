Sudan: Joint Meeting Between Seaports Corporation, Danfodio, and African Association Discusses Areas of Investment and Service Cooperation.

Port Sudan, July 14, 2025 (SUNA) - The Director General of the Seaports Corporation, Engineer Gailani Mohamed Gailani, met in his office on Monday with a delegation from Danfodio Company and the African Association, headed by the General Secretary of the Islamic Dawa (Call) Organization, Dr. Adam Mohamed Ahmed.

The meeting discussed the possibility of cooperation in the fields of services, joint investments, and social responsibility.

Dr. Adam Mohamed Ahmed said that the state is moving towards encouraging cooperation between the public and private sectors, provided that this does not contradict regulations and legislation, affirming their readiness to provide technical support to the Social Responsibility Directorate.

The Director of the African Association, Mohamed Ali Abdullah, presented the association as one of the tributaries of the Islamic Dawa Organization's humanitarian action and its track record in humanitarian work.

For his part, the Director General of the Seaports Corporation affirmed that the Corporation is open to cooperation with all and looks forward to partnerships in service areas in accordance with the rules and regulations. He emphasized the need to assign social responsibility to seaports, given their significant role that extends beyond the Corporation to Kassala, Al-Gadarif, and elsewhere.

The Deputy Director General for Financial and Administrative Affairs explained that the Corporation is looking forward to partnerships with them in the domains of service and local development.

Engineer Ibrahim Youssef, Deputy Director General for Engineering Affairs, said that Danfodio is a well-known company, and the Seaports Corporation is pleased to cooperate with it, given its work in several fields.

The Director of Social Responsibility, Issa Dabloub, also expressed his happiness with Danfodio's initiative for cooperation. He stated that the need for humanitarian services in the state is very great, especially in the fields of water and well drilling.

Hala Abu Al-Fath, representative of the General Administration of Services, emphasized the extent of the work it is undertaking in the humanitarian field, stressing that the Administration of Services is pleased to cooperate with Danfodio in the areas relevant to it.