A fresh twist has emerged in the unfolding fertilizer procurement scandal, with high-level sources at Capital Hill alleging that Agriculture Minister Sam Kawale and Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda are behind a calculated campaign to discredit Principal Secretary Medrina Muloza Banda--a respected technocrat known for her uncompromising stance against corruption.

At the centre of the saga is a controversial US$457 million fertilizer deal awarded to Romanian-based East Bridge. Kawale and Chakaka Nyirenda have publicly questioned the company's credibility, pushing claims on social media that East Bridge is undergoing insolvency proceedings abroad. However, internal sources say this narrative is false and politically motivated.

While recent media reports have sensationally tried to link PS Banda romantically to East Bridge Director Hiam Tzutziashvill, government insiders insist this is part of a smear campaign designed to shift public attention and protect politically connected figures.

"A Smokescreen to Distract the Nation"

Senior government officials who spoke on condition of anonymity say Kawale and the AG are less concerned about alleged flaws in the East Bridge deal--and more frustrated that they are not personally benefitting from it.

Banda reportedly raised red flags about the company's financial standing and attempted to block payments, a move that allegedly placed her on a collision course with political bosses.

"What's happening is a textbook cover-up," said one official. "Banda was doing her job--safeguarding public funds by demanding accountability. But because she refused to bow to political pressure, she became a threat that needed to be neutralized."

Passport Evidence Emerges

Leaked images of Romanian passports belonging to Nicolae Banicioiu and George Daniel Mantea have added a new layer of intrigue. These individuals are reportedly playing a key role in framing East Bridge as fraudulent.

Nicolae Banicioiu, born March 1979

George Daniel Mantea, born July 1981

According to credible sources, Banicioiu and Mantea have been in direct contact with senior Malawian officials, including within the Ministry of Agriculture and the Attorney General's office. They are believed to be supplying testimony aimed at discrediting East Bridge and reinforcing a politically convenient narrative.

However, intelligence briefings now suggest that these two are not neutral whistleblowers--but rather operatives inserted into the scandal to lend false international credibility to what may be a politically engineered takedown.

"The aim is to sabotage East Bridge," said one insider. "It's about protecting corrupt interests. East Bridge offered cheaper fertilizer than other suppliers preferred by certain officials. That's the real problem."

Can a PS Override a Minister and AG?

A critical question now being asked by Malawians: How could PS Banda, a civil servant, singlehandedly process a multimillion-dollar international deal without clearance from her superiors--the Minister of Agriculture and the Attorney General?

"She couldn't have," says a government procurement expert. "Such high-value contracts undergo multiple layers of approval, including legal vetting by the AG's office and policy clearance by the Ministry."

The idea that Banda acted unilaterally contradicts established government protocol, suggesting that her current vilification may be part of a broader effort to deflect responsibility.

The Fall Guy -- or Woman?

Banda has built a reputation within Capital Hill as a no-nonsense reformer--one who demands transparency and resists pressure to bend procurement rules. But that very reputation may have made her a marked target.

"This is a classic takedown," said a senior source. "By framing her as the villain, Kawale and the AG are attempting to absolve themselves. But Malawians shouldn't be fooled."

Call for Transparency and Accountability

As public pressure grows, many are now calling on President Lazarus Chakwera to intervene. There are mounting demands for an independent inquiry--one that looks beyond Banda's actions to examine the roles of Kawale, Chakaka Nyirenda, and other unnamed officials implicated in leaked correspondence.

Malawians want answers to critical questions:

Who approved East Bridge's eligibility despite its alleged financial issues?

Why were Letters of Credit issued without rigorous due diligence?

Why is the public being fed a one-sided story focused solely on a civil servant with no known corruption record?

Until these questions are honestly addressed, the scandal will continue to look less like a procurement failure--and more like a politically motivated effort to derail a legitimate contract and punish a civil servant for refusing to play along.