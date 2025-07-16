North Africa: Egypt Reaffirms Food Safety Commitment At Egfoss 2025

15 July 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)
By Amwal Al Ghad

Egypt hosted on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, the second edition of the Egyptian Global Food Safety Symposium (EGFoSS), bringing together international and local experts to reaffirm the nation's commitment to food safety and regulatory excellence, the Food Export Council said.

The event was held under the auspices of the National Food Safety Authority (NFSA) in cooperation with the International Union of Food Science and Technology and the Global Food Regulatory Science Society.

The forum served as a platform for stakeholders to stress the importance of a collaborative approach to food safety, aligning with Egypt's national commitment to science-driven regulatory reform in the food and agriculture sectors.

The forum aligns with the 2023-2026 strategic plan of the NFSA, which aims to position the authority as a leading regulatory body in food safety across Africa and the Middle East. The strategy emphasises scientific foundations in inspection, public health protection, and boosting confidence in Egyptian food products both locally and globally.

