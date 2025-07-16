North Africa: Egypt Inks Training Deal With Japanese Support

Egypt's Productivity and Vocational Training Department (PVTD) and the Education Development Fund (EDF) signed a cooperation protocol to enhance engineering and technological education, the Ministry of Transport said on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

Supported by JICA, the deal aims to establish the Egyptian-Japanese KOSEN Advanced Technology in September 2025. It will provide a five-year post-preparatory education focused on electronics, green energy, and solar technology.

The project will be based at the PVTD training centre in 10th of Ramadan City, using its technical and logistical resources, including labs, workshops, and skilled trainers, according to the official statement.

Transport Minister Kamel El-Wazir called the signing a milestone for Egypt's industrial and technical education, supporting the country's urgent industrial advancement plan by focusing on human capital development through vocational training.

El-Wazir highlighted collaboration with the private sector, noting that 40 cooperation agreements were already signed to manage PVTD centres and align graduate skills with market needs, the announcment added.