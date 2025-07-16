Egypt: Petroleum Ministry Sign Deal With Barrick Mining

15 July 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)
By Amwal Al Ghad

Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources signed on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, a framework agreement for mine exploitation with the Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority and Canada's Barrick Mining Corporation on the sidelines of Egypt Mining Forum 2025 in Cairo.

Signatories included head of the Central Administration for Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Petroleum Mohamed El Bagoury; chairman of the Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority Geo Yasser Ramadan; and exploration manager for Egypt, KSA, Africa, and the Middle East at Barrick Mining Corporation Henry Onslow.

The signing was witnessed by Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi.

