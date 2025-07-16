Egypt: FM Praises Distinguished Relations With Spain

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty has praised distinguished relations between Egypt and Spain, underscoring the importance of working to implement the outcomes of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's successful visit to Madrid in February, during which bilateral relations were elevated to a strategic partnership.

Abdelatty made the remarks during his meeting on Monday, July 14, 2025, with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares on the sidelines of the 5th EU-Southern Neighborhood Ministerial Meeting in Brussels to discuss bilateral relations and developments in the Middle East, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Egyptian foreign minister pointed out the two countries' consensus as regards ending conflicts and establishing regional peace and stability.

In this regard, he praised Spain's stances in support of international law principles and its honorable position on the Palestinian cause.

Abdelatty commended Spain's supportive role for Egypt within the European Union, particularly in implementing pillars of the strategic and comprehensive partnership between both sides.

He also welcomed the approval of a macro-financial assistance (MFA) package for Egypt worth €4 billion.

The two ministers exchanged views regarding the Union for the Mediterranean Charter's ministerial meeting.

Regarding regional developments, the foreign minister reviewed Egypt's efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. He reiterated Egypt's firm stance against the displacement of Palestinians from their land and highlighted ongoing preparations for hosting the Cairo ministerial conference on the early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza.

On the situation in Sudan, Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's support for Sudan's security, stability, unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

He stressed the need to preserve and support Sudan's national institutions and affirmed Egypt's keenness to interact with various regional and international efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire and ending the humanitarian suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people.