Egypt: Petroleum Min. Inaugurates Mining Forum 2025

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Karim Badawi, on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, inaugurated the fourth edition of the Egypt Mining Forum 2025, taking place in Cairo on July 15-16 under the theme "Accelerating Commercial Exploration, Discovery, and Extraction."

The forum brings together high-level participation from mining ministers, ambassadors, governors, parliamentarians, and investors, along with major international and local mining companies and financial institutions -- reflecting growing confidence in Egypt's mining investment climate.

This year's edition aims to showcase Egypt's vast mineral wealth and highlight promising investment opportunities in exploration, gold and mineral extraction, and raw material processing.